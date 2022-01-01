Grazers @ 14th Star
Come in and enjoy!
133 N Main St #7
Popular Items
Location
133 N Main St #7
St Albans City VT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY
Nourish is a plant-based delicatessen, bakery and grocery shop dedicated to providing good tasting vegan style foods. 100% Plant-Based 100% of the time.
Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Nelly's & La Casa
Come in and enjoy!
Shore Acres Inn & Restaurant / Bravo Zulu
Hidden and private, Shore Acres is located in the heart of Lake Champlain islands. With each and every room providing guests with an incomparable panoramic view of Green Mountains and glistening waters, your stay is sure to be one you will never forget.
Our newly renovated kitchen and brand new dining room features stunning and undisturbed views of shimmering Lake Champlain. Whether holding events at our specialty venue, visiting to relax, or dreaming of a paradise getaway – we are eagerly awaiting your visit.