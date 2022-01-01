Go
Great State Burger - Pier 54

Come in and enjoy!

1001 Alaskan Way

Popular Items

Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
Fries and Shake$9.00
Fries and Drink$6.00
Sausage Egg and Cheese$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffins, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Pure Country Sausage, American Cheese.
Cheeseburger$5.75
Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup
Meatless Burger$10.00
1/4 Pound all Vegan Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Mustard, and Mayo.
12 oz Organic Chocolate$6.50
Great State Burger$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Side of State Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Location

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

