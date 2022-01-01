Go
Toast

Greenleaf Juice

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

3151 S Moody Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

6 juices / day
$48 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
5 juices / day
$40 per day, choose your own selection
Cashew Cold Brew - BTL$7.95
House Cashew Milk + local cold brew coffee
4 juices / day
$32 per day, choose your own selection
Simple Greens - BTL$8.95
kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber
4 juices / day
$32 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
6 juices / day
$48 per day, choose your own selection
Greenleaf - BTL$8.95
kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber
Growler$34.00
5 juices / day
$40 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3151 S Moody Ave

Portland OR

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Flying Elephants at South Waterfront

No reviews yet

Enjoy grab and go items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus burgers and other items off the grill.

Greenleaf Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GARDEN BAR

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston