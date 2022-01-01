Go
Toast

Greyhound Tavern

American contemporary meets local Bridgewater.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

39 Broad St • $$

Avg 4.4 (501 reviews)

Popular Items

Bear Burger$14.00
8oz burger topped w/lettuce, tomato & onion served on a brioche bun
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Classic mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Steak Tip Dinner$20.00
Bourbon marinated steak tips served with choice of 2 sides
Grilled Chicken Tips$18.00
Bourbon marinated chicken tips served with choice of 2 sides
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun. With your choice of plain, buffalo, bbq or gold fever sauce
Fish & Chips$18.00
Lightly battered and fried haddock with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
Gold Fever Pizza$15.00
gold fever crispy chicken with shredded mozzarella topped with scallions & a bleu cheese drizzle
Cowboy Burger$16.00
8oz. burger topped w/ onion rings, american cheese, bbq served on a brioche bun
Boneless Tenders$11.00
Classic Boneless Chicken Tenders with your choice of plain, buffalo, bbq, gold fever or garlic parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Crispy Buffalo chicken mixed with romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

39 Broad St

Bridgewater MA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crispi's Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cape Cod Cafe - Bridgewater

No reviews yet

Home of the Original Bar Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston