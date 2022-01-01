Go
Toast

Grill Kabob

SANDWICHES • GRILL

7101 Democracy Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)

Popular Items

White Sauce$0.70
Rice$5.30
Bread$1.98
Beef and Chicken Kabob Platter$23.92
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Falafel Platter$13.28
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Salad$5.30
Chick Peas$5.30
Lamb Kabob Salad$19.93
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
Gyro Platter$14.61
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Ground Beef Kobeeda Kabob Platter$15.94
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

7101 Democracy Blvd

Bethesda MD

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tiki Treats

No reviews yet

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda

No reviews yet

Sbarro the Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Democracy Center Cafe

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston