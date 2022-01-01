/
Grill Kabob
SANDWICHES • GRILL
7101 Democracy Blvd • $$
Popular Items
White Sauce
$0.70
Rice
$5.30
Bread
$1.98
Beef and Chicken Kabob Platter
$23.92
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Falafel Platter
$13.28
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Salad
$5.30
Chick Peas
$5.30
Lamb Kabob Salad
$19.93
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
Gyro Platter
$14.61
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Ground Beef Kobeeda Kabob Platter
$15.94
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
