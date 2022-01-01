Guys Pizza Co. Medina

Go
Since 2010, Guys Pizza Co. has provided value to the community by offering great food and service. We are proud supporters of local schools, churches and charitable organizations. Proud to call Medina home.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

800 Lafayette Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (212 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Pizza$12.99
Regular Guyzone$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
Guys Fries$8.99
Over a pound of fries! Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, topped with bacon, served with Sour Cream or choice of sauce.
Small Pizza$7.99
Full Sheet Pizza$24.99
6 Piece Wings$7.99
Medium Pizza$10.99
Mini Guyzone$7.99
Feeds 1. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
12 Piece Wings$15.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

800 Lafayette Road

Medina OH

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
