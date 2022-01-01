Foundry Social imageView gallery
American

Foundry Social

132 Reviews

$$

333 Foundry Street

Medina, OH 44256

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Production Furnace
Super Smash Burger

Cheese Curds

$12.00+

BBQ Potato Skins

$13.00

Sheetload Of Nachos

$14.00

Chips & Salsa Small

$8.00

Chips & Salsa Large

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Smoked Meatballs

$12.00

Roasted Artichoke Spin Dip

$12.00

Street Tacos

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00+

Not Sharing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Lettuce Eat More

$12.00
The Foundry

The Foundry

$15.00

Pulled pork piled high with our famous BBQ sauce and topped with a zesty, creamy coleslaw. Served on a toasted brioche bun with spiced butter sweet pickles.

Fried Fish Beam

Fried Fish Beam

$15.00Out of stock

Tender lake walleye dipped in our light MAD Brewing Pilsner beer batter and fried golden brown. Served on our brioche bun with fresh tartar sauce and spiced butter pickles.

Super Smash Burger

$16.00
Classic American

Classic American

$14.00

Your choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with American Cheese, spiced butter sweet pickles toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Triple Casting

Triple Casting

$15.00

You choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with a generous portion of caramelized onions and mushrooms, finished with swiss cheese and garlic aioli on a special gluten free bun, toasted.

Production Furnace

Production Furnace

$15.00

You choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, spiced onion straws and our backdraft bistro sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00
Ranchalo Chicken Wrap

Ranchalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken tenders dipped in our ranchalo sauce and mixed with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and lettuce in a flour tortilla wrap.

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Tender, breaded chicken tenders fried crispy and golden brown.

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$8.00

A beautiful beef patty, mildly seasoned and served on a soft slider bun. Topped with yellow American cheese, wonderfully melted. Caution, never stand between a kid and this burger! Served with your choice of pinwheel fries, tater tots, or white cheddar mac & cheese. Also includes a mixed fruit cup.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Oh the classics. You can not go wrong when you put heavenly melted American cheese and buttery golden brown white bread together. Our mouth is watering just thinking about it. Served with your choice of pinwheel fries, tater tots, or white cheddar mac & cheese. Also include a mixed fruit cup.

Mac & Cheese Bowl

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Creamy white cheddar combined with soft tasty shells to create a deceivingly delicious meal. We predict it will be gone shortly!

Sweet Spot

Whipped Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream Of The Day

$2.00

Shareable Dessert Of The Day

$13.00

Side Only

Pin Wheel Fries Side

$3.00

Tater Tots Side

$3.00

Loaded Fries Side

$3.00

Loaded Tots Side

$3.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$3.00

Caesar Salad Side

$3.00

Salad Side

$3.00

Creamy Cole Slaw Side

$3.00

Broccoli Side

$3.00

Tortilla Chip Side

$3.00

Naan Bread Side

$3.00

Fruit Cup Side

$3.00

Mash Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Bacon Side

$1.00

Carrots Side

$0.50Out of stock

Celery Side

$0.50

Leaf Lettuce Side

$0.25

Slide Tomato Side

$0.25

Diced Tomato Side

$0.50

Shredded Cheese Side

$0.25

Sundried Tomato Couscous

$3.00

Swiss Cheese Slice

$0.25

American Cheese Slice

$0.25

Aged White Cheddar Slice

$0.25

Onion Straw Side

$0.50

Onion Raw Side

$0.50

Jalapenos Side

$0.50

Black Olive Side

$0.50

Sauces

BACON JAM

$0.50

BALSAMIC VIN DRESSING

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ RANCH

$0.50

BEER CHEESE

$1.00

BISTRO SAUCE

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50Out of stock

BUFFALO

$0.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

DILL PICKLE MAYO

$0.50

FRANKS REDHOT

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOT BBQ

$0.50

ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.50

MALT VINEGAR

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

MUSTARD GROUND

$0.50

MUSTARD SPICY

$0.50Out of stock

MUSTARD YELLOW

$0.50

NASHVILLE HOT

$0.50

NASHVILLE MAYO

$0.50

QUESO

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

RANCHALO SAUCE

$0.50

RELISH

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

STEAK SAUCE

$0.50

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.89
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.89
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.89
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.89
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.89
Wild Cherry Pepsi

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.89
Mug Rootbeer

Mug Rootbeer

$2.89
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.89
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.89
Tonic

Tonic

$2.89
Cranberry

Cranberry

$2.89
Soda

Soda

$2.89
Red Bull 8oz

Red Bull 8oz

$4.25
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00
Sweetened Iced Tea

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.50
Coffee

Coffee

$2.25
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$2.89
Bottle Of Water

Bottle Of Water

$2.00
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Combining an incredible assortment of games, delicious food and refreshing drinks, Foundry Social is a destination for fun. Visitors can challenge their friends and family to play competitive table games like billiards and ping pong, or go retro on the bocce courts. For those with more a modern taste in games, a selection of video games and arcade games awaits. Or, an old favorite: duckpin bowling.

Website

Location

333 Foundry Street, Medina, OH 44256

Directions

Foundry Social image
Foundry Social image

