TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

Swine Gear Coffee

Swine Gear Coffee company is a first responder owned and operated company. Our Coffee is for our men and women in the Military, Law Enforcement, Fire, Emt, Health Care, and all other First Responders, along with the everyday hard working AMERICAN! We want to bring to you a High Quality, Delicious, and Affordable cup of coffee. All of our coffee is all organic and fair trade. For every bag sold we donate part of the proceeds back to The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society, who help the families of fallen officers. So your not only getting a quality cup of coffee but also supporting a great cause.