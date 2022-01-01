Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
American

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

783 Reviews

$$

985 Boardman Alley

Medina, OH 44256

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California [gs*]
Sweet Baby James Roll
Shrimp Tempura

$13 Specialty Sushi Rolls

Zombie Roll

$13.00

[shredded crab, green onion] togarashi seared tuna, sweet soy glaze, sriracha, sliced jalapeno, tempura crunchies

Embassy Roll

$13.00

[smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, shredded spicy crab, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze

Deja Voodoo Roll

$13.00

[salmon, tuna, cucumber, jalapeno] wasabi mayo, sweet soy glaze, green onion

Crazy Cali Roll

$13.00

[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] shredded spicy crab, sweet soy glaze, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, tempura crunchies

Chazmanian Devil Roll

$13.00

[shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese] shrimp, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, tempura crunchies

Dirty 330 Roll

$13.00

[shrimp tempura, tuna, asparagus] shredded spicy crab, sesame seared salmon, green onion, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze

Sweet Baby James Roll

$13.00

[spicy shredded crab, shrimp, green onion] tempura fried, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, sweet chili

Crab Rangoon Roll

$13.00

[shredded crab, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, spicy mayo

$15 Burger & Sushi Combo

our angus steak burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on toasted brioche, with your choice of classic sushi roll, and twiisted fries [sub any craft burger, add $4]
$15 Burger & Sushi Combo

$15 Burger & Sushi Combo

$15.00

our angus steak burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on toasted brioche, with your choice of classic sushi roll, and twiisted fries

Today's Features

Caramel Apple Tart

Caramel Apple Tart

$8.00

warm apples, light flaky crust, crumb topping, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel drizzle

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$7.50

vanilla cheesecake, red velvet cake center, chocolate cookies crust, whipped cream cheese, chocolate drizzle

Blood Orange Margarita

Blood Orange Margarita

$9.00

Starters

[v] vegetarian, [gs] gluten sensitive, [gs*] gluten sensitive upon request *these items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked
Goon Dip

Goon Dip

$9.00

shredded crab, savory cream sauce, green onions, hot sauce, house fried wonton chips

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$10.00

shredded crab, tomato-herb relish, hot sauce, roasted garlic mayo

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$10.00

bbq pulled pork, cabbage, bang-bang sauce, green onions

Crab Salad

$8.50

shredded spicy crab, sweet soy glaze, sesame oil, green onions, toasted sesame seeds

Seaweed Salad [v,gf*]

$7.50

fresh seaweed, sesame oil, sweet soy glaze, toasted sesame seeds [vegetarian, gluten friendly upon request]

Wonton Nachos [v]

$12.00

wonton chips, jalapeno cheese sauce, sweet soy glaze, hot sauce, tomato-herb relish, green onions 9.5 [with chicken or pulled pork, add $3] [vegetarian]

Tuna Poke

$14.00

diced tuna, sweet soy glaze, wasabi mayo, green onions, cucumber, toasted sesame seeds, fried wonton chips

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks [v]

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks [v]

$9.00

course white salt, house four cheese sauce [vegetarian]

Buffalo Frachos

$12.00

twiisted fries, house four cheese sauce, hot sauce, chopped bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle

Craft Burgers

[with twiisted fries | side substitutes or gf bun, add $2]

Twiisted Classic* [gf*]

$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]

Shroomin'* [gf*]

$15.50

marinated portobello mushroom, swiss cheese, fried onions, fried egg, roasted garlic mayo, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]

Plain As Jane* [gf*]

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]

Americano* [gf*]

Americano* [gf*]

$15.00

crumbled bacon, american cheese, roasted garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried egg, toasted pretzel bun [gluten friendly upon request]

French Onion Meltdown* [gf*]

$14.00

swiss cheese, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, garlic mayo, toasted marble rye [gluten friendly upon request]

Fig-A-Licious* [gf*]

Fig-A-Licious* [gf*]

$14.00

red fig preserve, honey whipped goat cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]

Mac Attack*

$15.00

house mac n' cheese, fried onions, applewood smoked bacon, toasted pretzel bun

Bombshell Betty* [gf*]

$15.00

bbq pulled pork, crumbled bacon, sliced jalapenos, cheddar cheese, toasted pretzel bun [gluten friendly upon request]

Here Comes Truffle* [gf*]

$14.00

compound blue cheese, crumbled bacon, truffle mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]

Sandwiches

[with twiisted fries | side substitutes or gf bun, add $2]

Sammy The Crab

$15.00

house crab cakes, cheddar cheese, house slaw, spicy mayo, dill pickles, toasted cuban roll

Hot Mess Express [gf*]

$14.00

crispy fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, house slaw, dill pickles, ranch dressing, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]

Fish Po'Boy

Fish Po'Boy

$15.50

beer battered wild alaskan pollock, house slaw, dill pickles, roasted garlic mayo, toasted cuban roll

Lamb & Beef Gyro

Lamb & Beef Gyro

$14.00

traditional gyro blend, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, tzatziki sauce, spicy mayo, grilled pita

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$14.00

greek marinated local chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, tzatziki sauce, spicy mayo, grilled pita

Combos

Burger & Sushi Combo

Burger & Sushi Combo

$15.00

plain as jane burger, your choice of one classic sushi roll, twiisted fries [upgrade to any craft burger for $5]

Gyro & Sushi Combo

Gyro & Sushi Combo

$17.00

our chicken gyro, your choice of one classic sushi roll, and twiisted fries [upgrade to lamb for $2]

Salads

[with chicken or shrimp, add $3 | salmon, add $7]
Greek Salad [v,gf]

Greek Salad [v,gf]

$12.00

sliced cucumbers, pepperoncini, diced tomato, crumbled feta, green olives

Orange Cranberry Salad [v,gf]

$12.00

mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbled goat cheese

Entrees

[with house salad, add $2.5]

[NEW] Maple Garlic Salmon [gf]

$23.00

smoked maple-garlic crust, butternut squash risotto, grilled asparagus [gluten friendly]

St. Louis Style Ribs [gf*]

St. Louis Style Ribs [gf*]

$18.00

half rack of our meatiest st. louis style ribs, slow roasted tender, charbroil finished, bbq sauce, twiisted fries, house slaw [make it a full rack, add $6] [gluten friendly upon request]

Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese

$17.00

cavatappi pasta, house four cheese sauce, smoked pork shoulder, bbq sauce, ranch drizzle, green onions

Side Dishes

Twiisted Fries [V]

$5.50

spiral cut

Sweet Potato Fries [V]

$5.50

with sweet cream sauce

Panko Onion Rings [V]

$5.50

panko crusted, house ginger ipa bbq sauce

Seasonal Vegetable [V, GS]

$5.50

sea salt, black pepper

Roasted Redskin Potatoes [V]

$5.50

sea salt, black pepper

Butternut Squash Risotto [V, GS]

$5.50

Mac N’ Cheese [V]

$5.50

house made four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta

Loaded Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

house made four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, crumbled bacon, green onion

Side Salad [V, GS]

$5.50

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion

Sticky Rice [V, GS]

$5.50

sushi rice, green onion, sesame seeds

Desserts

Chocolate Surrender Cake [V]

Chocolate Surrender Cake [V]

$7.50

chocolate butter cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, whipped cream

Turtle Cheesecake [V]

Turtle Cheesecake [V]

$7.50

vanilla cheesecake with a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate chips, chocolate ganache, caramel drizzle, and chopped pecans

Lemon Berry Cake [V]

Lemon Berry Cake [V]

$7.50Out of stock

vanilla cake, lemon-mascarpone cream, wild berries, whipped cream, berry drizzle

Kids Menu

Jr. Cheese Burger

Jr. Cheese Burger

$7.50

american cheese, toasted brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.50

grilled local chicken breast, ranch dipping sauce

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

american cheese, buttered texas toast

Kids California Roll

$7.50

[shredded crab, cucumber, avocado] sesame seeds

Kids Veggie Roll

$7.50

[avocado, cucumber, asparagus] sesame seeds

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

three breaded chicken strips, ranch dipping sauce

Fair Style Corn Dog

$7.00

Mac N' Cheese

$5.50

house four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta

Classic Sushi

[v] vegetarian, [gs] gluten sensitive, [gs*] gluten sensitive upon request *these items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked

California [gs*]

$8.50

[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] sesame seeds

Spicy Crab

$8.50

[shredded spicy crab] togarashi, spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

[shrimp tempura, cucumber] sesame seeds, sweet soy glaze

Philadelphia [gs]

$9.00

[smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese] sesame seeds

Veggie [gs]

$7.50

[avocado, cucumber, asparagus, green onion] sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna* [gs]

$9.50

[tuna, cucumber, togarashi] spicy mayo

Specialty Sushi

Zombie Roll

$13.00

[shredded crab, green onion] togarashi seared tuna, sweet soy glaze, sriracha, sliced jalapeno, tempura crunchies

Embassy Roll

$13.00

[smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, shredded spicy crab, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze

Crazy Cali Roll

$13.00

[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] shredded spicy crab, sweet soy glaze, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, tempura crunchies

Crab Rangoon Roll

$13.00

[shredded crab, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, spicy mayo

Chazmanian Devil Roll

$13.00

[shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese] shrimp, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, tempura crunchies

Dirty 330 Roll

$13.00

[shrimp tempura, tuna, asparagus] shredded spicy crab, sesame seared salmon, green onion, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze

Sweet Baby James Roll

$13.00

[spicy shredded crab, shrimp, green onion] tempura fried, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, sweet chili

Deja Voodoo Roll

$13.00

[salmon, tuna, cucumber, jalapeno] wasabi mayo, sweet soy glaze, green onion

Sushi Bowl

Sushi Bowl

Sushi Bowl

$17.00

diced tuna or salmon, avocado, green onion, cucumber, tempura crunchies, sweet soy glaze, sesame seeds

Sashimi & Nigiri

Tuna

$15.00

fresh sliced tuna, cucumber

Salmon

$14.00

fresh sliced salmon, cucumber

N/A Beverages

Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fiji, Aquafina, Gold Peak Iced Tea, and more!

Coca Cola [12oz]

$1.00

Diet Coke [12oz]

$1.00

Coke Zero [12oz]

$1.00

Sprite [12oz]

$1.00

Aquafina [16.9oz]

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea [18oz]

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea [18oz]

$2.50

Cocktails To Go!

Berry Sangria

$7.00

blend of red and white wines, Stoli Razberi vodka, orange liqueur, blackberry and strawberry puree, splash of soda

Blackberry Margarita

$7.00

jose quervo silver, orange liqueur, lime juice, blackberry syrup

Traditional Margarita

$5.00

jose cuervo, orange liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, splash of simple syrup

Moscow Mule

$5.00

absolut vodka, ginger beer, lime juice

Twiisted Bloody Mary

$8.00

absolut vodka with our best bloody mary mix...BEST in town!

Cranberry Kiss

$7.00

Absolut vodka, amaretto liqueur, cranberry and orange juice

Bachelor

$7.00

Knob creek Rye, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, orange bitters and a splash of soda

Caramel Appletini

$9.00

Smirnoff kissed caramel vodka, apple pucker, local apple cider

House Wines To Go!

Sold by the Bottle. **ID is required for all beer and wine purchases. ID's will be checked at time of pickup or delivery.

BTL Merlot CK Mondavi

$15.00Out of stock

Silky and rich with aromas of plum, blackberry jam and dark chocolate. Medium-bodied wine with a soft finish

BTL Cabernet CK Mondavi

$15.00

rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish

BLT Chardonnay CK Mondavi

$15.00

aromas of lemon and citrus. flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing.

BTL Pinot Grigio CK Mondavi

$15.00

aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combine with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine

BTL Moscato CK Mondavi

$15.00

floral, fruity nose and ends with a sensation of lemon zest on its finish.

Craft Beers To Go!

ID is required for all beer and wine purchases. ID's will be checked at time of pickup or delivery.
TWIISTED Ginger Bombshell IPA [64oz Growler - $5 deposit included]

TWIISTED Ginger Bombshell IPA [64oz Growler - $5 deposit included]

$25.00

[$15 plus $5 growler deposit] TWIISTED's House Brew...this golden beauty is bursting with pine and citrusy hop flavors and aromas and finishes with subtle notes of ginger, brewed exclusively by Thirsty Dog Brewery. 7.5% ABV & 70 IBU

Thirsty Dog Raspberry Ale [12oz]

$3.00

Fat Head's Sunshine Daydream IPA [12oz]

$3.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA [12oz]

$3.00

Blue Moon Belgian White [12oz]

$3.00

Lager Heads Bed Head Red Ale [12oz]

$3.00Out of stock

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold [12oz]

$3.00
Rhinegeist Cheetah Lager

Rhinegeist Cheetah Lager

$3.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter [12oz]

$3.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro [12oz]

$3.00

North Coast Old Rasputin Imperial Stout [12oz]

$3.00

Cider Boys Pineapple County Hard Cider [12oz]

$3.00

Haze Jude

$3.00

Haze Jude by Platform Brewing

Traditional Beers To Go!

ID is required for all beer and wine purchases. ID's will be checked at time of pickup or delivery.

Bud Light [12oz]

$2.00

Budweiser [12oz]

$2.00

Michelob Ultra [12oz]

$2.00

Yuengling [12oz]

$2.00

Coors Light [12oz]

$2.00

Guiness [16oz]

$2.50

Swine Gear Coffee

Swine Gear Coffee company is a first responder owned and operated company. Our Coffee is for our men and women in the Military, Law Enforcement, Fire, Emt, Health Care, and all other First Responders, along with the everyday hard working AMERICAN! We want to bring to you a High Quality, Delicious, and Affordable cup of coffee. All of our coffee is all organic and fair trade. For every bag sold we donate part of the proceeds back to The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society, who help the families of fallen officers. So your not only getting a quality cup of coffee but also supporting a great cause.
Dayshift Blend 12oz [Ground]

Dayshift Blend 12oz [Ground]

$12.00

Our Dayshift blend of coffee is a great anytime cup of coffee, it mixes Central and South American beans for an end result that offers smooth mellow brightness with hints of dark chocolate, caramel, berries and a touch of citrus.

Auxiliary Blend 12oz [Ground]

Auxiliary Blend 12oz [Ground]

$12.00

Auxiliary is our all day blend it is a complex blend that consists of three Fair Trade Certified™ organically grown coffees from Central America. This dark roast has a mellow start and bold finish on this medium-bodied blend.

Nightshift Blend 12oz [Ground]

Nightshift Blend 12oz [Ground]

$12.00

This is a keep you awake and get you through your shift coffee blend. It is A dark roasted Espresso blend, it consists of 4 different single origin coffees. One is a Fair Trade Certified™ organically grown coffee from Central America. This is combined this with an organically grown African and 2 diverse organically grown South American beans to create this complex and yes, knock your socks off espresso. The rich, thick, crema is second to none.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

*Please help support our team! We have temporarily added a 10% service charge to all carry out orders. This charge is shared among the serving staff who are responsible for preparing and packaging your order. Additional gratuity is appreciated but not expected. Thank you for your support. *Delivery is FREE on orders over $20.

Website

Location

985 Boardman Alley, Medina, OH 44256

Directions

Gallery
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image
Banner pic
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

P.J. Marley's
orange star4.5 • 476
119 Public Sq Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
The Farmer's Table
orange star4.7 • 115
320 South Court Street, Suite 100 Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Foundry Social
orange star4.8 • 132
333 Foundry Street Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
The Backyard - Brunswick, OH
orange starNo Reviews
1813 Pearl Rd Brunswick, OH 44212
View restaurantnext
Cheers - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
3900 Medina Rd # J Akron, OH 44333
View restaurantnext
Musketeers Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 852
3027 Brecksville Rd. Richfield, OH 44286
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Medina

Johnny J's - Medina
orange star4.5 • 2,964
925 N Court St Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
P.J. Marley's
orange star4.5 • 476
119 Public Sq Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Lager Heads BBQ Smokehouse
orange star4.0 • 417
2832 Abbeyville Rd Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
orange star4.3 • 212
800 Lafayette Road Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Foundry Social
orange star4.8 • 132
333 Foundry Street Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
The Farmer's Table
orange star4.7 • 115
320 South Court Street, Suite 100 Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medina
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston