- Home
- /
- Medina
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
783 Reviews
$$
985 Boardman Alley
Medina, OH 44256
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
$13 Specialty Sushi Rolls
Zombie Roll
[shredded crab, green onion] togarashi seared tuna, sweet soy glaze, sriracha, sliced jalapeno, tempura crunchies
Embassy Roll
[smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, shredded spicy crab, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze
Deja Voodoo Roll
[salmon, tuna, cucumber, jalapeno] wasabi mayo, sweet soy glaze, green onion
Crazy Cali Roll
[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] shredded spicy crab, sweet soy glaze, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, tempura crunchies
Chazmanian Devil Roll
[shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese] shrimp, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, tempura crunchies
Dirty 330 Roll
[shrimp tempura, tuna, asparagus] shredded spicy crab, sesame seared salmon, green onion, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze
Sweet Baby James Roll
[spicy shredded crab, shrimp, green onion] tempura fried, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, sweet chili
Crab Rangoon Roll
[shredded crab, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, spicy mayo
$15 Burger & Sushi Combo
Today's Features
Starters
Goon Dip
shredded crab, savory cream sauce, green onions, hot sauce, house fried wonton chips
Crab Cakes
shredded crab, tomato-herb relish, hot sauce, roasted garlic mayo
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
bbq pulled pork, cabbage, bang-bang sauce, green onions
Crab Salad
shredded spicy crab, sweet soy glaze, sesame oil, green onions, toasted sesame seeds
Seaweed Salad [v,gf*]
fresh seaweed, sesame oil, sweet soy glaze, toasted sesame seeds [vegetarian, gluten friendly upon request]
Wonton Nachos [v]
wonton chips, jalapeno cheese sauce, sweet soy glaze, hot sauce, tomato-herb relish, green onions 9.5 [with chicken or pulled pork, add $3] [vegetarian]
Tuna Poke
diced tuna, sweet soy glaze, wasabi mayo, green onions, cucumber, toasted sesame seeds, fried wonton chips
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks [v]
course white salt, house four cheese sauce [vegetarian]
Buffalo Frachos
twiisted fries, house four cheese sauce, hot sauce, chopped bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle
Craft Burgers
Twiisted Classic* [gf*]
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]
Shroomin'* [gf*]
marinated portobello mushroom, swiss cheese, fried onions, fried egg, roasted garlic mayo, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]
Plain As Jane* [gf*]
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]
Americano* [gf*]
crumbled bacon, american cheese, roasted garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried egg, toasted pretzel bun [gluten friendly upon request]
French Onion Meltdown* [gf*]
swiss cheese, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, garlic mayo, toasted marble rye [gluten friendly upon request]
Fig-A-Licious* [gf*]
red fig preserve, honey whipped goat cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]
Mac Attack*
house mac n' cheese, fried onions, applewood smoked bacon, toasted pretzel bun
Bombshell Betty* [gf*]
bbq pulled pork, crumbled bacon, sliced jalapenos, cheddar cheese, toasted pretzel bun [gluten friendly upon request]
Here Comes Truffle* [gf*]
compound blue cheese, crumbled bacon, truffle mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]
Sandwiches
Sammy The Crab
house crab cakes, cheddar cheese, house slaw, spicy mayo, dill pickles, toasted cuban roll
Hot Mess Express [gf*]
crispy fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, house slaw, dill pickles, ranch dressing, toasted brioche bun [gluten friendly upon request]
Fish Po'Boy
beer battered wild alaskan pollock, house slaw, dill pickles, roasted garlic mayo, toasted cuban roll
Lamb & Beef Gyro
traditional gyro blend, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, tzatziki sauce, spicy mayo, grilled pita
Chicken Gyro
greek marinated local chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, tzatziki sauce, spicy mayo, grilled pita
Combos
Salads
Entrees
[NEW] Maple Garlic Salmon [gf]
smoked maple-garlic crust, butternut squash risotto, grilled asparagus [gluten friendly]
St. Louis Style Ribs [gf*]
half rack of our meatiest st. louis style ribs, slow roasted tender, charbroil finished, bbq sauce, twiisted fries, house slaw [make it a full rack, add $6] [gluten friendly upon request]
Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese
cavatappi pasta, house four cheese sauce, smoked pork shoulder, bbq sauce, ranch drizzle, green onions
Side Dishes
Twiisted Fries [V]
spiral cut
Sweet Potato Fries [V]
with sweet cream sauce
Panko Onion Rings [V]
panko crusted, house ginger ipa bbq sauce
Seasonal Vegetable [V, GS]
sea salt, black pepper
Roasted Redskin Potatoes [V]
sea salt, black pepper
Butternut Squash Risotto [V, GS]
Mac N’ Cheese [V]
house made four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta
Loaded Mac N' Cheese
house made four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, crumbled bacon, green onion
Side Salad [V, GS]
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion
Sticky Rice [V, GS]
sushi rice, green onion, sesame seeds
Desserts
Chocolate Surrender Cake [V]
chocolate butter cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, whipped cream
Turtle Cheesecake [V]
vanilla cheesecake with a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate chips, chocolate ganache, caramel drizzle, and chopped pecans
Lemon Berry Cake [V]
vanilla cake, lemon-mascarpone cream, wild berries, whipped cream, berry drizzle
Kids Menu
Jr. Cheese Burger
american cheese, toasted brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Strips
grilled local chicken breast, ranch dipping sauce
Grilled Cheese
american cheese, buttered texas toast
Kids California Roll
[shredded crab, cucumber, avocado] sesame seeds
Kids Veggie Roll
[avocado, cucumber, asparagus] sesame seeds
Chicken Tenders
three breaded chicken strips, ranch dipping sauce
Fair Style Corn Dog
Mac N' Cheese
house four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta
Classic Sushi
California [gs*]
[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] sesame seeds
Spicy Crab
[shredded spicy crab] togarashi, spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura
[shrimp tempura, cucumber] sesame seeds, sweet soy glaze
Philadelphia [gs]
[smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese] sesame seeds
Veggie [gs]
[avocado, cucumber, asparagus, green onion] sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna* [gs]
[tuna, cucumber, togarashi] spicy mayo
Specialty Sushi
Zombie Roll
[shredded crab, green onion] togarashi seared tuna, sweet soy glaze, sriracha, sliced jalapeno, tempura crunchies
Embassy Roll
[smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, shredded spicy crab, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze
Crazy Cali Roll
[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] shredded spicy crab, sweet soy glaze, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, tempura crunchies
Crab Rangoon Roll
[shredded crab, green onion, cream cheese] tempura fried, spicy mayo
Chazmanian Devil Roll
[shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese] shrimp, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, tempura crunchies
Dirty 330 Roll
[shrimp tempura, tuna, asparagus] shredded spicy crab, sesame seared salmon, green onion, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze
Sweet Baby James Roll
[spicy shredded crab, shrimp, green onion] tempura fried, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, sweet chili
Deja Voodoo Roll
[salmon, tuna, cucumber, jalapeno] wasabi mayo, sweet soy glaze, green onion
Sushi Bowl
N/A Beverages
Cocktails To Go!
Berry Sangria
blend of red and white wines, Stoli Razberi vodka, orange liqueur, blackberry and strawberry puree, splash of soda
Blackberry Margarita
jose quervo silver, orange liqueur, lime juice, blackberry syrup
Traditional Margarita
jose cuervo, orange liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, splash of simple syrup
Moscow Mule
absolut vodka, ginger beer, lime juice
Twiisted Bloody Mary
absolut vodka with our best bloody mary mix...BEST in town!
Cranberry Kiss
Absolut vodka, amaretto liqueur, cranberry and orange juice
Bachelor
Knob creek Rye, Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, orange bitters and a splash of soda
Caramel Appletini
Smirnoff kissed caramel vodka, apple pucker, local apple cider
House Wines To Go!
BTL Merlot CK Mondavi
Silky and rich with aromas of plum, blackberry jam and dark chocolate. Medium-bodied wine with a soft finish
BTL Cabernet CK Mondavi
rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish
BLT Chardonnay CK Mondavi
aromas of lemon and citrus. flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing.
BTL Pinot Grigio CK Mondavi
aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combine with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine
BTL Moscato CK Mondavi
floral, fruity nose and ends with a sensation of lemon zest on its finish.
Craft Beers To Go!
TWIISTED Ginger Bombshell IPA [64oz Growler - $5 deposit included]
[$15 plus $5 growler deposit] TWIISTED's House Brew...this golden beauty is bursting with pine and citrusy hop flavors and aromas and finishes with subtle notes of ginger, brewed exclusively by Thirsty Dog Brewery. 7.5% ABV & 70 IBU
Thirsty Dog Raspberry Ale [12oz]
Fat Head's Sunshine Daydream IPA [12oz]
Rhinegeist Truth IPA [12oz]
Blue Moon Belgian White [12oz]
Lager Heads Bed Head Red Ale [12oz]
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold [12oz]
Rhinegeist Cheetah Lager
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter [12oz]
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro [12oz]
North Coast Old Rasputin Imperial Stout [12oz]
Cider Boys Pineapple County Hard Cider [12oz]
Haze Jude
Haze Jude by Platform Brewing
Traditional Beers To Go!
Swine Gear Coffee
Dayshift Blend 12oz [Ground]
Our Dayshift blend of coffee is a great anytime cup of coffee, it mixes Central and South American beans for an end result that offers smooth mellow brightness with hints of dark chocolate, caramel, berries and a touch of citrus.
Auxiliary Blend 12oz [Ground]
Auxiliary is our all day blend it is a complex blend that consists of three Fair Trade Certified™ organically grown coffees from Central America. This dark roast has a mellow start and bold finish on this medium-bodied blend.
Nightshift Blend 12oz [Ground]
This is a keep you awake and get you through your shift coffee blend. It is A dark roasted Espresso blend, it consists of 4 different single origin coffees. One is a Fair Trade Certified™ organically grown coffee from Central America. This is combined this with an organically grown African and 2 diverse organically grown South American beans to create this complex and yes, knock your socks off espresso. The rich, thick, crema is second to none.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
*Please help support our team! We have temporarily added a 10% service charge to all carry out orders. This charge is shared among the serving staff who are responsible for preparing and packaging your order. Additional gratuity is appreciated but not expected. Thank you for your support. *Delivery is FREE on orders over $20.
985 Boardman Alley, Medina, OH 44256