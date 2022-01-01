Go
The Gyro Spot

Classic Greek gyros served fresh, fast, and always with a smile.

1073 Elm Street

Popular Items

Zeus Gyro$11.25
All of the meats! Tzatziki, “G-Sauce”, tomatoes, onions and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.
Lamb & Beef Gyro$11.25
Rotisserie lamb & beef, tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes, parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.
Chicken Gyro$9.75
Rotisserie chicken with our signature “G-Sauce”, onions, tomatoes, parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita
Feta Fries$6.00
Hand-cut fries topped with crumbled feta cheese and oregano
Pork Gyro$9.75
Rotisserie pork, tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes, parsley and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.
G-Sauce (side)$0.50
Veggie Gyro$8.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, parsley, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and hand-cut fries wrapped in a grilled pita.
Classic Fries$4.25
Hand-cut fries sprinkled with oregano and sea salt
Pita Bread$1.00
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.75
A bed of rice (pilaf or brown) topped with rotisserie chicken! Tzatziki, "G-Sauce", onions, tomatoes and parsley
Location

1073 Elm Street

Manchester NH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
