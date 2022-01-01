Go
Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Roll$16.00
Nori Wrapped, Spicy Aioli, Crunch
Miso Salmon$32.00
Rice, Miso, Bok Choy Mushroom
Tacos$24.00
Avocado, Onion, Pico De gallo, Cilantro
Single Crab Cake$22.00
Remoulade, Bistro
Calamari$18.00
Citrus Chili Ginger Sauce
Caesar Salad$14.00
Parmesan Bread Crumbs
Tuna Entree$40.00
Persian Cucumber, Heart of Palm, Asparagus Salad, Miso-Ginger Emulsion
Truffle Parmesan Fries$12.00
Coconut Shrimp Roll$16.00
Mango, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Spicy Aioli
Beet Salad$15.00
Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Balsamic
114 Walnut Street

Montclair NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
