Hamilton Walker's

Hamilton Walker's weaves premium ingredients, time honored recipes, traditional culinary crafts, classic 1940's Hollywood ambiance, and exceptional service into a vivid dining experience for every taste.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

201 N Neil Street • $$$

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Seafood$32.00
Crab, shrimp, salmon, spiced tomato butter sauce. Served with grilled baguette.
Chocolate Torte$5.00
Flourless, rich, chocolate torte.
Mushrooms & Onions$8.00
Port wine glazed mushrooms & onions.
7oz Filet Mignon$39.00
Iowa Premium Black Angus Beef, corn fed, hand-cut, wet-aged.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy Mac & Cheese, finished with breadcrumbs.
HW Aged Steak Burger$19.00
Bacon, aged cheddar, grilled red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, house steak fries, ketchup
Add Plasticware
Please indicate if you would like utensils added to your order and how many.
Masala Grain Blend$8.00
Wheat berries, wild rice, red quinio, white quinoi, barley, spinach, tomato, masala spices
Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Cocktail Sauce
Crab Cake$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 N Neil Street

Champaign IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

