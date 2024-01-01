Fajitas in Hampstead
PIZZA • SALADS
Oval & Ale
47 S Hampstead Village Dr, Hampstead
|Steak Fajita Pinsa
|$0.00
|Staff Creation! Steak Fajita Pinsa
|$0.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base with Monterey Jack Cheese, Marinated Skirt Steak, Caramelized Onions, Red Bell Peppers and Green Bell Peppers, finished with Diced Jalapenos and a Chipotle Sour Cream Drizzle
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant - Hampstead
14536 US Hwy 17 N unit A, Hampstead
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.50
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of chicken or steak, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice and sour cream salad