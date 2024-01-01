Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Hampstead

Go
Hampstead restaurants
Toast

Hampstead restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Oval & Ale image

PIZZA • SALADS

Oval & Ale

47 S Hampstead Village Dr, Hampstead

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Beet Salad$14.00
A Bed of Spring Mix with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Red Onion, and Kalamata Olives - topped with a mix of Pickled and Diced Beets - served with our Homemade Balsamic Vinegar on the side.
Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad with Grilled Chicken$12.00
A Bed of Spring Mix with Cucumbers, Strawberries, Grilled Chicken, and Goat Cheese, finished with Red Onions and Toasted Almonds - served with a side Homemade Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette and Toasted Pinsa Points
More about Oval & Ale
Item pic

 

Hwy 55 - Hampstead, NC

17230 US Highway 17 N, Hampstead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal$8.99
4 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink
More about Hwy 55 - Hampstead, NC

Browse other tasty dishes in Hampstead

Nachos

Fajitas

Map

More near Hampstead to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (406 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1179 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston