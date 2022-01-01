Go
Hangovereasy - Athens

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

18 North Court Street

Popular Items

Angry Egg$6.50
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries and your choice of toast.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
Side Queso$0.50
Side Egg$1.50
Black N Blue Burger$11.50
Fresh ground beef topped with HOEmade blue cheese spread, candied bacon, red onion jam and bacon aoli. Served on a toasted potato roll with lettuce and tomato.
Sloppy Seconds$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Side Pancake$3.25
Side Bacon.$3.99
Struggling To Get Up$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
Frog Eyes$8.99
Two HOEmade biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two eggs any style.
Location

Athens OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

