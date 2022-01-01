Go
Happy Teriyaki

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

12154 Pacific Ave S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Fried Rice$15.49
House Fried Rice
Crab Rangoon$7.99
Crab Rangoon
Chicken Teriyaki$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
Utensils - Yes
Eggroll 4 pcs$7.25
Chicken Yakisoba$12.99
Chicken Yakisoba
Honey Garlic Chicken$13.49
Honey Garlic Chicken
Bubble Tea$6.49
Bubble Tea
Sesame Chicken$13.49
Sesame Chicken
Gyoza 8 pcs$5.49
Gyoza
Location

12154 Pacific Ave S

Tacoma WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

