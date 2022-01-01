Go
Carryout available
Tues - Thurs: 4pm to 9pm
Fri - 4pm to 10pm
Sat - 3pm to 10pm
Sun : 3pm to 9pm

2376 E. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Pepperoni Pizza$14.50
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni
House Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
mozzarella/provolone, red onion, pepperoncini
House Chop$11.00
iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing
Creative Pizza$13.00
create your own pizza using your favorite sauce, cheeses, and ingredients
Margherita Pizza$13.50
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Mushroom Pizza$16.00
gouda/havarti blend, variety of athens county mushrooms, truffle, herbs
Kale Caesar$14.00
local lacinato kale, parmigiano reggiano, toasted hazelnuts, house caesar dressing
Mean Green$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.50
buttermilk battered tossed in house buffalo sauce with buttermilk dressing
Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
Location

2376 E. Main St.

Bexley OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
