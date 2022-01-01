Go
Toast

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

Welcome to Heffy's Hot Dogs. A tradition in Mt. Prospect, Illinois.

1520 N Elmhurst Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Beef$8.89
Breaded Mushrooms (Half Pound)$5.29
Hot Dogs$3.25
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$9.95
Cajun Curly Fries$4.05
Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Double Cheeseburger$9.15
Fresh Cut Fries$2.89
Cheeseburger$7.75
Pizza Puff$4.69
See full menu

Location

1520 N Elmhurst Rd

Mount Prospect IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0099

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Oak Mill Bakery - Arlington Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salsa Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston