Henry’s Bar & Grill

Henry's is currently offering indoor and outdoor patio seating. Curbside pickup still available. Call to see if delivery is available (714) 537-9884

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

10549 Stanford Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Rueben Melt$15.00
Corned Beef Drunken Ale Burger$15.00
Corned Beef Loaded Tater Tots$15.00
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs Burrito$13.00
Corned Beef Taco Plate (3)$13.00
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
A warm flour tortilla layered with potatoes, soft scrambled eggs with your choice of meat, shredded cheese and house pico de gallo. Served with our homemade salsa
Classic Burger$13.00
Grilled burger patty, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Divey
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

10549 Stanford Ave

Garden Grove CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
