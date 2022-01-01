Hilltop Public House
We are a full service coffee shop and neighborhood gathering spot serving unique coffee drinks, New York bagels, and a full bar menu in a historic building in Montgomery's oldest neighborhood.
3 North Goldthwaite St.
3 North Goldthwaite St.
Montgomery AL
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:59 am
