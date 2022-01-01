Go
Hilltop Public House

We are a full service coffee shop and neighborhood gathering spot serving unique coffee drinks, New York bagels, and a full bar menu in a historic building in Montgomery's oldest neighborhood.

3 North Goldthwaite St.

Popular Items

Bagel$4.00
Drip Coffee (12 oz)$2.50
Test Description for this very tasty Drip Coffee
Vietnamese Style Coffee$4.00
Iced Americano (16oz)$3.25
Iced Lavender Latte (16oz)$5.25
Double Vietnamese$6.00
Lavender Latte (20oz)$5.75
Latte (12oz)$4.25
Latte (16oz)$4.75
Montgomery AL

Sunday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 1:59 am
