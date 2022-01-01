Go
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

We specialize in smoking high end quality meats, low and slow until they hit the sweet spot. Everything is made fresh daily because we take great pride in our customers having great experience!

BBQ

38 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Rub- Savory$8.00
The Sierra Sampler ( Feeds 6 )$125.00
Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread
The Hangtown Sampler ( Feeds 2 )$49.00
Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$16.00
1 Meat Plate$20.00
Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter
The El Dorado Sampler ( Feeds 4 )$87.00
Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread
Vanilla Buttermilk Pie$4.00
St Louis Style Ribs 1/2 Rack$24.00
Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter
2 Meat Plate$22.00
Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

38 Main Street

Placerville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
