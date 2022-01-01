Go
Consumer picView gallery

Holy Smokers BBQ

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

544 East 8th Street

Holland, MI 49423

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

544 East 8th Street, Holland MI 49423

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coppercraft Distillery & Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
184 120th Avenue Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
Crust 54 8th Street (Downtown)
orange starNo Reviews
45 East 8th Street Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Waverly Stone Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 1,091
20 W 8th St Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
The 205 Coffee Bar
orange star4.7 • 600
205 Columbia Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings - 1111 Washington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Washington Ave. Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
Crust 54 - 1145 Washington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1145 Washington Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Holland

Waverly Stone Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 1,091
20 W 8th St Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Playa Tacos + Tequila
orange star4.1 • 760
2155 Ottawa Beach Road Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
The 205 Coffee Bar
orange star4.7 • 600
205 Columbia Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Holland

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Holy Smokers BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston