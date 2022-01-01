Go
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

Come in and enjoy the best brunch the Northwest Suburbs has to offer!

106 W Northwest Highway

Popular Items

Build Ur Own Omelet$9.99
Choose any 3 ingredients to build your omelet just the way you like it. Add additional ingredients + $1 each.
Fiesta Skillet$10.99
Cheddar jack cheese, chorizo, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
House-Made Potatoes$3.49
Build Ur Own Skillet$9.99
Choose 3 ingredients to create a skillet just the way you like it. Additional ingredients + 1 each.
Spring Omelet$10.99
Avocado, mushrooms, onions, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and cheddar jack cheese.
Whole Hog Skillet$11.99
Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Eggs Your Way (With Meat)$9.49
Two eggs served how you like them with our home-made potatoes and your choice of breakfast meat and toast or pancakes. Upgrade to specialty pancakes + $1.50.
Honey Biscuits$3.99
Hot baked biscuits drizzled with honey and a side of our home-made jelly.
Morning Burrito$9.99
Burrito packed with chorizo, avocado, onion, fresh jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and potatoes. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
Bacon$3.99
Location

106 W Northwest Highway

MOUNT PROSPECT IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

