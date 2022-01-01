Go
Toast
  • /
  • Gretna
  • /
  • Hooks Seafood & Poboys

Hooks Seafood & Poboys

Come in and enjoy!

651 Terry Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Sausage Sandwich Combo$10.99
6" Hot Sausage Po" Boy dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Pick 2 Protein of choice$16.99
Select 2 Protein options, served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.
Shrimp Sandwich Combo$10.99
6" Shrimp Po'boy (Davian) dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.
Fish Sandwich Combo$10.99
6" Catfish Po" Boy dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.
Philly Sandwich Combo$10.99
6" Philly Cheesesteak made of thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion on French bread dressed with mayo only, served with hooks special potato wedges.
Catfish Platter$11.99
2 Pieces of catfish, served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.
Shrimp Platter$11.99
Shrimp Platter, (Davian ) served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.
Shrimp$5.99
Hooks Special Wings
Hooks Wings, Always Fresh Never frozen marinated with house seasoning Served with house fries and drink.
See full menu

Location

651 Terry Pkwy

Terrytown LA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

Sultans Shawarma Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston