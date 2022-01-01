Go
Hornet's Nest

Local eatery offering breakfast, lunch and catering. We serve real food with quick service in a "cheers like" atmosphere!

269 E Main St

Popular Items

Side Ketchup
2 Eggs$2.50
Side Bacon$4.00
Toast$2.00
Jalapeño Chips$1.86
Side Chipotle Mayo$0.50
Side Corned Beef Hash$8.00
1 Egg$1.50
Bagels$2.00
Salt & Vinegar Chips$1.86
Location

269 E Main St

Branford CT

Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
