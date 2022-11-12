Brewpubs & Breweries
Thimble Island Brew Pub
17 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy our very own menu and beer! All made right here in our very own kitchen and brew pub.
16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD, CT 06405
