Brewpubs & Breweries

Thimble Island Brew Pub

17 Reviews

$

16 BUSINESS PARK DR

BRANFORD, CT 06405

Order Again

Popular Items

KIDS Chicken Tenders and Fries
Smash Burger
Chicken BLT

Appetizers

Bloomin Onion

$8.00

Served with Smoked Curry Aioli

Garlic Parm Fries

$10.00
Poutine

Poutine

$11.00

Fries, Cheese Curds, Beer Braised Onions, and Pickled Jalapeños served with your choice of Chicken or Mushroom Gravy. ADD Grilled Chicken +$7 ADD BACON +$3

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel Bites Served with Beer Cheese & Dijon Honey Mustard

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$8.00

House-Made Hummus, Topped with Roasted Red Pepper Puree, Garlic Oil, & Chives

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Steamed Edamame Topped with Kosher Salt

Tavern Fries

Tavern Fries

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo-Tossed Fried Chicken Tenders, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Onions, Cherry Peppers, and Ranch. Served with your choice of Red or White Sauce.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, and Grated Pecorino Romano.

Mashed Potato & Bacon

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, Beer Braised Onions, & Garlic

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni

Prosciutto & Gorgonzola

Prosciutto & Gorgonzola

$14.00

Gorgonzola, Prosciutto, Pears, Chili-Infused Honey, and Arugula.

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders and Fries

KIDS Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Served with French Fries, Ketchup & Soda

KIDS Grilled Cheese and Fries

KIDS Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.00

Served with French Fries, Ketchup & Soda.

KIDS Cheese Flatbread and Fries

KIDS Cheese Flatbread and Fries

$8.00

Home-Style Crust, Marinara & Mozzarella. Served with Fries & Soda

KIDS Cheeseburger

$9.00

Served with French Fries, Ketchup & Soda.

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.00
KIDS Pepperoni Flatbread and Fries

KIDS Pepperoni Flatbread and Fries

$8.00

Home-Style Crust, Marinara, Pepperoni & Mozzarella. Served with Fries & Soda

Mac & Cheese

BBQ Chicken Mac

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.00

Classic Mac

$14.00

House-Made Cheese Sauce topped with Buttered Bread Crumbs

Truffle Mushroom Mac

$17.00

Plates

Fish n' Chips

$23.00

Two Filets of Crispy Beer Battered Cod Loin & French Fries, served with Lemon Remoulade & House-Made Brussels Coleslaw

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Herb Baguette tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken Breast +7

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes & Shaved Radish tossed in a Champagne Vinaigrette. Add Grilled Chicken Breast $4+

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$14.00

Baby Mustard Greens, Baby Kale, Roasted Beets, Candied Walnuts, Fried Goat Cheese, & Rosemary Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Basil Mayo. Served on House Made Herb Focaccia.

Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lemon Herb Aioli, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Applewood Smoked Bacon on a House Made Brioche Bun.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

American Ale Beer Battered Cod Loin, House Made Remoulade, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on a House Made Brioche Bun.

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00
Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00

Two 3oz Grass fed Smash Style Beef Patties (no temperature) from Saltmarsh Farm. Cheddar, Thimble Island Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onions, House-Made Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House made Pickles, Southern Slaw, House Made Hot Pepper Sauce and Thimble Island Sauce on a Sesame Seed Bun.

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$16.00

Shaved Steak, Muenster Cheese, Beer Braised Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Cherry Peppers, Horseradish Aioli, and Arugula. Served on a House Made Grinder.

Swiss Bourbon Burger

$18.00

Two 3oz Salt Marsh Farms Grass-Fed Beef Patties with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms, Beer Braised Onions, & Bourbon Glaze Served on a Sesame Seed Bun

Soups

French Onion

$7.00Out of stock

Rich Dark Broth, with Beer Braised Onions topped with Provolone & Croutons

Bread Bowl

$9.00

Creamy Broth with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, & Celery

Wings

SM Aleppo Wing

$13.00

SM BBQ Wing

$13.00

SM Buffalo Wing

$13.00

SM Garlic Parm

$13.00

SM Miso Honey Wing

$13.00

SM Naked Wing

$13.00

SM Sweet Thai Chili

$13.00

LG Aleppo Wing

$24.00

LG BBQ Wing

$24.00

LG Buffalo Wing

$24.00

LG Garlic Parm Wing

$24.00

LG Miso Wing

$24.00

LG Naked Wing

$24.00

LG Sweet Thai Chili

$24.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00
Cheese Burger Wrap

Cheese Burger Wrap

$15.00

The Jack Wrap

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Cans / Bottles

American Ale - 12PK CANS

American Ale - 12PK CANS

$18.00
American Ale - 6PK

American Ale - 6PK

$11.50

BA Sour Siren: Kahuna 4PK

$15.00

BA Sour Siren: Mason - 4PK

$15.00

BA Sour Siren: Rico - 4PK

$15.00

Berlinetta

$14.00
Coffee Stout - 6PK

Coffee Stout - 6PK

$11.50
Dark Pumpkin Porter - 6PK

Dark Pumpkin Porter - 6PK

$13.00
Ghost Island DIPA - 4PK

Ghost Island DIPA - 4PK

$13.50
Ghost Island DIPA - 6PK btls

Ghost Island DIPA - 6PK btls

$13.50

Ghost Island DIPA - 6PK cans

$13.50
Hero Premium Pilsner - 4PK

Hero Premium Pilsner - 4PK

$9.99

Premium Pilsner - 4.5% - Crisp, clean and refreshing - perfect after a day at work.

India Pale Ale - 6PK btls

India Pale Ale - 6PK btls

$11.50

IPA 12 PACK

$18.00
Island Hopper: Liberty Island

Island Hopper: Liberty Island

$15.50
Kraken - 4PK

Kraken - 4PK

$13.50
M.A.D. Imperial Stout - 4PK

M.A.D. Imperial Stout - 4PK

$17.00

N/A IPA

$12.00

N/A Pale Ale

$12.00
Partay Marg

Partay Marg

$12.00
Sea Foam - 4PK

Sea Foam - 4PK

$11.50

Sea Foam - 6PK

$11.99

Sea Mist - 6PK

$12.00

Sour Siren: Blossom

$13.50

Sour Siren: Dominica

$13.50

Sour Siren: Olivia

$13.50
Sour Siren: Ruby

Sour Siren: Ruby

$11.50

Sour Siren: Shirley

$13.50

Thimble Lager 6 Pack

$10.99
Triple Ghost - 4PK

Triple Ghost - 4PK

$14.50
Vanilla Coffee Stout - 4PK

Vanilla Coffee Stout - 4PK

$13.50

Apparel

Jogger Sweats

$40.00

Blue Hat

$18.00

Blue Sherpa

$55.00

Beanie

$18.00

CT Map (women's)

$20.00
Full Zip Hoodie Navy

Full Zip Hoodie Navy

$50.00
Crewneck Sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

Flannel - Grey

$55.00

Vest - Grey

$55.00

Light Blue Sherpa

$55.00
Green Logo T-Shirt

Green Logo T-Shirt

$15.00
Grey Logo T-Shirt

Grey Logo T-Shirt

$15.00
Navy Logo T-Shirt

Navy Logo T-Shirt

$15.00
Pink Logo T-Shirt

Pink Logo T-Shirt

$15.00
Quarter Zip - Navy

Quarter Zip - Navy

$45.00

Flannel - Red

$55.00

Sage Crop Top

$40.00

Trucker Hat

$18.00

Drinkware

Glass Pitcher

Glass Pitcher

$20.00

Large Stein

$20.00

Pint Glass - Octo

$5.00
Pint Glass - Regular

Pint Glass - Regular

$5.00

Plastic Pitcher

$10.00

Small Stein

$20.00
Tasting Glass

Tasting Glass

$4.00
Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$7.50

Stickers / Magnets

Magnet

Magnet

$3.00
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

For the Home

Bar Mat

Bar Mat

$20.00

Beach Bucket

$6.50
Dog Bowl

Dog Bowl

$10.00
Koozie - 32oz

Koozie - 32oz

$3.00

Plastic Water Bottle

$3.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$20.00

Brewers Exploration

Book

$5.00

32oz Crowlers

All prices include vessel
American Ale-32oz Crowler

American Ale-32oz Crowler

$10.50
Hero Pilsner-32oz Crowler

Hero Pilsner-32oz Crowler

$10.50
Sea Foam-32oz Crowler

Sea Foam-32oz Crowler

$10.50
Thimble IPA-32oz Crowler

Thimble IPA-32oz Crowler

$10.50
Sea Mist-32oz Crowler

Sea Mist-32oz Crowler

$11.50
Ghost Island Double IPA-32oz Crowler

Ghost Island Double IPA-32oz Crowler

$11.50
Coffee Stout-32oz Crowler

Coffee Stout-32oz Crowler

$10.50
Black and Tan-32oz Crowler

Black and Tan-32oz Crowler

$10.50
Ruby-32oz Crowler

Ruby-32oz Crowler

$10.50
Triple Ghost-32oz Crowler

Triple Ghost-32oz Crowler

$13.50
Vanilla Coffee Stout-32oz Crowler

Vanilla Coffee Stout-32oz Crowler

$12.50
M.A.D. Imperial Stout -32oz Crowler

M.A.D. Imperial Stout -32oz Crowler

$13.50
Dark Pumpkin Porter-32oz Crowler

Dark Pumpkin Porter-32oz Crowler

$12.50

32oz Growlers

All Prices include NEW growler as well.
American Ale-32oz Growler

American Ale-32oz Growler

$13.00
Black and Tan-32oz Growler

Black and Tan-32oz Growler

$13.00
Coffee Stout-32oz Growler

Coffee Stout-32oz Growler

$13.00
Dark Pumpkin Porter-32oz Growler

Dark Pumpkin Porter-32oz Growler

$15.00
Ghost Island Double IPA-32oz Growler

Ghost Island Double IPA-32oz Growler

$14.00
Hero Pilsner-32oz Growler

Hero Pilsner-32oz Growler

$13.00
Island Hopper-32oz Growler

Island Hopper-32oz Growler

$15.00
M.A.D. Imperial Stout-32oz Growler

M.A.D. Imperial Stout-32oz Growler

$15.00
Ruby-32oz Growler

Ruby-32oz Growler

$13.00
Sea Foam-32oz Growler

Sea Foam-32oz Growler

$13.00
Sea Mist-32oz Growler

Sea Mist-32oz Growler

$14.00
Thimble IPA-32oz Growler

Thimble IPA-32oz Growler

$13.00
Triple Ghost-32oz Growler

Triple Ghost-32oz Growler

$16.00
Vanilla Coffee Stout-32oz Growler

Vanilla Coffee Stout-32oz Growler

$15.00

64oz Growler

Prices include NEW Growler
American Ale-64oz Growler

American Ale-64oz Growler

$16.00
Black and Tan-64oz Growler

Black and Tan-64oz Growler

$16.00
Coffee Stout-64oz Growler

Coffee Stout-64oz Growler

$16.00
Dark Pumpkin Porter-64oz Growler

Dark Pumpkin Porter-64oz Growler

$19.00
Ghost Island Double IPA-64oz Growler

Ghost Island Double IPA-64oz Growler

$17.00
Hero Pilsner-64oz Growler

Hero Pilsner-64oz Growler

$16.00

Hop Water - 64oz Growler

$8.00
Island Hopper-64oz Growler

Island Hopper-64oz Growler

$19.00
M.A.D. Imperial Stout-64oz Growler

M.A.D. Imperial Stout-64oz Growler

$20.00
Ruby-64oz Growler

Ruby-64oz Growler

$16.00
Sea Foam-64oz Growler

Sea Foam-64oz Growler

$16.00
Sea Mist-64oz Growler

Sea Mist-64oz Growler

$17.00
Thimble IPA-64oz Growler

Thimble IPA-64oz Growler

$16.00
Vanilla Coffee Stout-64oz Growler

Vanilla Coffee Stout-64oz Growler

$18.00

Mini Keg

American Ale Mini Keg

American Ale Mini Keg

$35.00
Hero Pilsner Mini Keg

Hero Pilsner Mini Keg

$35.00
Sea Foam Mini Keg

Sea Foam Mini Keg

$35.00
Thimble IPA Mini Keg

Thimble IPA Mini Keg

$35.00
Sea Mist Mini Keg

Sea Mist Mini Keg

$45.00
Ghost Island Double IPA Mini Keg

Ghost Island Double IPA Mini Keg

$45.00
Coffee Stout Mini Keg

Coffee Stout Mini Keg

$35.00
Black and Tan Mini Keg

Black and Tan Mini Keg

$35.00
Ruby Mini Keg

Ruby Mini Keg

$35.00
Vanilla Coffee Stout Mini Keg

Vanilla Coffee Stout Mini Keg

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our very own menu and beer! All made right here in our very own kitchen and brew pub.

Website

Location

16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD, CT 06405

Directions

Gallery
Thimble Island Brew Pub image
Thimble Island Brew Pub image
Thimble Island Brew Pub image

Map
