How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Our Barnegat Light location is our first-born. At this cozy coffee bar in Historic Viking Village, customers can enjoy coffee drinks, baked goods, ice cream, and gorgeous bay views as fishing vessels drift in and out of the harbor.
14 W 19th St • $
14 W 19th St
Barnegat Light NJ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
