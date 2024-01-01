Go
Banner picView gallery

Humble Sea Wharf - 45 Municipal Wharf

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

45 Municipal Wharf

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

45 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz CA 95060

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ideal Bar & Grill
orange star3.0 • 2,279
106 Beach Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Namaste Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
303 Beach Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
The Picnic Basket - Santa Cruz
orange star4.6 • 1,100
125 Beach St, Ste B Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Ivéta Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
545 Pacific Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
The Bagelry - Cedar Street - 320 Cedar Street
orange starNo Reviews
320 Cedar Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Seabright Deli
orange starNo Reviews
415 Seabright Avenue Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Cruz

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
orange star4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Buttery Bakery
orange star4.1 • 2,127
702 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
The Picnic Basket - Santa Cruz
orange star4.6 • 1,100
125 Beach St, Ste B Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Mission St BBQ
orange star4.2 • 834
1618 Mission St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Lago Di Como - Santa Cruz
orange star4.3 • 825
21490 E Cliff Dr Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
Lupolo Craft Beer House
orange star4.5 • 642
233 Cathcart St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Santa Cruz

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Humble Sea Wharf - 45 Municipal Wharf

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston