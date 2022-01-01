Go
Ideal Bar & Grill image
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Ideal Bar & Grill

Open today 9:00 AM - 2:30 AM

StarStarStar

2279 Reviews

$$

106 Beach Street

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Ideal Fettucine Alfredo 4pm-Close$19.95
served classic style with a hint of nutmeg & black pepper
add grilled chicken $5
add grilled steak $10
Ahi Poke$16.95
sashimi grade ahi mixed with a lemon wasabi citrus soy sauce tossed with macadamia nuts & cucumber over cold organic soba noodles with crispy soba noodles
add avacado $2
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$11.95
3 Chicken strips served with ranch dressing and french fries.
Bread Bowl Clam Chowder$14.95
award winning clam chowder served in a sourdough bread bowl
Fish & Chips Night$23.95
2 pieces of cod fish breaded (not beer battered) crispy fried served with french fries & vegetables
Bowl Clam Chowder$10.95
award winning clam chowder
Ideal Burger$16.95
braveheart black angus burger on a potato bun, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced read onion and pickles on the side with french fries.
Kids Corn Dog & Fries$9.95
1-Turkey corn dog served with french fries
Fried Calamari$18.95
Steak strips breaded and fried to perfection served with lemon, cocktail & tartar sauce
Ceviche GF$15.95
tilapia cured in lime juice with tomato, cilantro, onion & pepper, served with corn tortilla chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am

Location

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz CA 95060

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Gilda's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gilda's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Picnic Basket

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

59- Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Ideal Bar & Grill

orange star3.0 • 2279 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston