Santa Cruz bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Santa Cruz

Ideal Bar & Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ideal Bar & Grill

106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Avg 3 (2279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ideal Burger$15.95
braveheart black angus burger on a potato bun, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced read onion and pickles on the side with french fries.
Fish & Chips$20.95
alaskan cod breaded and fried (not beer battered) served with french fries before 4
after 4 serve with french fries and seasonal vegetables.
Bowl Clam Chowder$9.95
award winning clam chowder
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
Lúpulo Craft Beer House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Lúpulo Craft Beer House

233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Plate$14.00
Three tacos with choice of one filling + side of beans
Arugula$12.00
arugula, pistachios, butternut squash, shaved fennel, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
Taco Plate -Combo$14.00
Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans
More about Lúpulo Craft Beer House
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen image

 

Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

200 High Road, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$28.00
cornbread, honey butter, spicy peppers and pickles, hot sauce
Root Reuben$18.00
rutabaga, carrots, beets, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyère, smoked spices
Venus Burger$18.00
house american cheese, smoked onions, pickles, spirit aioli, fries
More about Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen
Lago Di Como image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Lago Di Como

21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.3 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Salad$10.75
Organic baby spinach, toasted caramelized walnuts, raisins, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic reduction
Cesare Salad$9.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Cesar dressing
Gnocchi$18.95
Homemade potato gnocchi prepared with your way! choice of four cheese, Bolognese, or Marinara sauce
More about Lago Di Como

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Cruz

Tacos

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Fish And Chips

