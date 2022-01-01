Santa Cruz bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Santa Cruz
More about Ideal Bar & Grill
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ideal Bar & Grill
106 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Ideal Burger
|$15.95
braveheart black angus burger on a potato bun, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced read onion and pickles on the side with french fries.
|Fish & Chips
|$20.95
alaskan cod breaded and fried (not beer battered) served with french fries before 4
after 4 serve with french fries and seasonal vegetables.
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$9.95
award winning clam chowder
More about Lúpulo Craft Beer House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Lúpulo Craft Beer House
233 Cathcart St, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Taco Plate
|$14.00
Three tacos with choice of one filling + side of beans
|Arugula
|$12.00
arugula, pistachios, butternut squash, shaved fennel, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette
|Taco Plate -Combo
|$14.00
Three tacos with choice of filling + side of beans
More about Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen
200 High Road, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$28.00
cornbread, honey butter, spicy peppers and pickles, hot sauce
|Root Reuben
|$18.00
rutabaga, carrots, beets, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyère, smoked spices
|Venus Burger
|$18.00
house american cheese, smoked onions, pickles, spirit aioli, fries
More about Lago Di Como
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Lago Di Como
21490 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
|Popular items
|Spinach Salad
|$10.75
Organic baby spinach, toasted caramelized walnuts, raisins, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic reduction
|Cesare Salad
|$9.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Cesar dressing
|Gnocchi
|$18.95
Homemade potato gnocchi prepared with your way! choice of four cheese, Bolognese, or Marinara sauce