Chicken sandwiches in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES
The Buttery
702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta
|Asian Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Teriyaki chicken, cilantro-wasabi aioli, marinated carrots, crispy wonton, organic local greens on ciabatta
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich (To-Go)
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Jack Cheese, Red/Green Bell Peppers, Red Leaf Lettuce, on ciabatta