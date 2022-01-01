Chicken sandwiches in Santa Cruz

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta
Asian Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Teriyaki chicken, cilantro-wasabi aioli, marinated carrots, crispy wonton, organic local greens on ciabatta
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich (To-Go)$9.95
Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Jack Cheese, Red/Green Bell Peppers, Red Leaf Lettuce, on ciabatta
More about The Buttery
East Side Eatery image

 

East Side Eatery

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
38th Chicken Sandwich$15.75
More about East Side Eatery

