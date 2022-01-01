Go
The Hutch on Avondale

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6437 Avondale Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$18.00
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Smoked Onions, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
Tuna Poke$16.00
Soy-Citrus Marinated Tuna, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Watermelon, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeno, & Avocado Puree
Lobster Mac$30.00
House-Made Radiatori tossed with Four Cheese Lobster Cream Sauce. Topped with Lemon Gremolata
White Cheddar & Chive Biscuits$8.00
Served with Honey Butter
Side Brussels$6.00
4oz. Filet$32.00
4oz Local Beef, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Fried Onions, & Red Wine Sauce
*Can be made Gluten-Free
Steak Frites$54.00
16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites
*Gluten Free Item
Gnocchi$24.00
Potato Gnocchi, Peas, Asparagus, & Pecorino
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Brisket, House-Made BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Spicy Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun
Sm. Hutch Salad$5.00
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch
Gluten-Free Item
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6437 Avondale Drive

Nichols Hills OK

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
