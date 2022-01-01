Hypnotic Chicken

Go
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

255 Anglers Drive Unit A

Avg 4.3 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauces
Henrietta House Salad$9.95
Chopped romaine, cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheese + side of dressing
6 Tenders$16.95
Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, cole slaw, 2 sauces + 1 side
Fried Pickles$7.95
Basket of battered and fried pickles with ranch for dipping
4 Tenders$12.95
Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 2 sauces + 1 side
Sides
Fountain Drink$2.95
Chicken & Waffles$12.95
3 tenders served with a Belgian waffle dusted in powdered sugar with butter and syrup. Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot.
Chicken Sandwich$11.95
3 tenders stacked on a buttered brioche bun with our signature Hippy sauce topped with cole slaw and pickles. Served with 1 side
3 Tenders$10.95
Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 1 sauce + 1 side
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

255 Anglers Drive Unit A

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
