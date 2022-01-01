Steak salad in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Idaho's Rib & Chop House
Idaho's Rib & Chop House
320 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$19.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Smokin Fins - Idaho Falls
Smokin Fins - Idaho Falls
370 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls
|Baja Steak Salad
|$16.00
grilled flank, chopped romaine, cheddar-jack, avocado, cotija, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing