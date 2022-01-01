Go
Toast

Italian Bistro

Enjoy the best NY style pizza and authentic Italian food in Summerville!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1625 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (775 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
Cannoli$5.00
16" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Tossed Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, black olives, feta, onions & tomatoes.
Fettuccini Alfredo$16.00
Banzini Bread$5.00
1/2 a loaf of garlic bread topped with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella and baked until golden brown.
Spaghetti with Meatballs$15.00
14" Cheese Pizza$13.00
10" Cheese Pizza$10.00
Garlic Knots$5.00
Location

1625 N Main St

Summerville SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
