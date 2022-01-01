Go
Jacknife

We make it fast and keep it fresh.

1046 East Washington Avenue

Popular Items

PEAR PRESSURE (GF)$9.00
salmon, pear. topped with salmon, hemp seed, orange miso glaze
SHELLFISH LOVE (GF)$7.00
yuzu crab salad, cucumber
BLACK VELVET (GF)$10.00
boiled shrimp, avocado, mushroom. topped with tuna, puffed quinoa, black garlic
PORK DUMPLINGS$10.00
served with aromatic soy *filling contains oyster sauce
VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS$6.00
shiitake, cabbage, carrot. served with soy vinegar (vegan)
EBIBODY ROCK (GF)$6.00
shrimp, mango, cream cheese, crispy shallot
SHRIMP DUMPLINGS$7.00
served with xo sauce
1046 East Washington Avenue

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tiny's Tap House

Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar

We renovated and transformed an 1880's house on 923 Willy St. in Madison, WI into what is now the new Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar. Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar is Madison's first restaurant/bar to offer authentic Japanese ramen noodles and Chinese dumplings in a completely renovated 1880's historic house. Umami serves comfort food in a fun and vibrant environment.

ORIGIN Breads

ORIGIN Breads makes naturally leavened sourdough breads, pastries, focaccia, bagels and more with 100% organic grains grown and stone milled in the Driftless Area.

The Wisco Madison

