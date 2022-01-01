Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
We renovated and transformed an 1880's house on 923 Willy St. in Madison, WI into what is now the new Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar. Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar is Madison's first restaurant/bar to offer authentic Japanese ramen noodles and Chinese dumplings in a completely renovated 1880's historic house. Umami serves comfort food in a fun and vibrant environment.
DUMPLINGS • RAMEN • NOODLES
923 Williamson St, Madison WI • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
923 Williamson St, Madison WI
Madison WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
