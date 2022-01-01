Go
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar

We renovated and transformed an 1880's house on 923 Willy St. in Madison, WI into what is now the new Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar. Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar is Madison's first restaurant/bar to offer authentic Japanese ramen noodles and Chinese dumplings in a completely renovated 1880's historic house. Umami serves comfort food in a fun and vibrant environment.

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN • NOODLES

923 Williamson St, Madison WI • $$

Avg 4.2 (1885 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna Poke$11.00
Sashimi grade ahi tuna, seaweed salad, sweet soy dressing, apple-cucumber slaw, fried wonton chips
Tonkotsu$13.00
ich pork broth, fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

923 Williamson St, Madison WI

Madison WI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
