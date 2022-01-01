Go
Toast

Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills

authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"

504 milburn ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Maine Lump Crab Cake$16.00
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
Lobster Bisque
homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!
oysters
fresh raw oysters
Fresh Corn on the Cob$3.00
sweet corn on the cob
Famous Shack Fish Sandwich$18.00
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
New England Clam "Chowda"
homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.
Sandwich Only$24.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
Lobster Roll Platter$27.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
fried shrimp$13.00
medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
See full menu

Location

504 milburn ave

short hills NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TasteBuddy

No reviews yet

Gluten free Bakery | Acai Bowls | Juices | Smoothies | Coffee | Specialty Tea

Evoo and Lemon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Springbone Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Millburn Deli - Millburn

No reviews yet

All anyone in this world wants is to sit in peace and enjoy a great sandwich!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston