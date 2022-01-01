Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
THE WALRUS IN COLUMBIA, MD
The Patio & Indoor Dining is now open!
Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
First Come, first served. Reservation recommended
Chicken + Whiskey
DMV's best pollo a la brasa and whiskey bar! Serving seasonal especiales and curbside cocktails to go.
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Casual, yet upscale full service dining and bar. Enjoy hand-cut steaks grilled on an open hickory wood fired grill. Fresh Fish and Raw Bar served daily. All ingredients for our Fresh Salads,Sandwiches, Dressings and Desserts all made in house.
Dress code is smart casual and we reserve the right to turn guests away who are not dressed appropriately for the style of dining we offer.
Reservations can be made on our website where you can also order online and find more information regarding your dining experience and private events.
PLNT Burger
PLNT Burger is a 100% Plant-Based Burger Joint by Chef Spike Mendelsohn. We are located inside of Whole Foods Market by the bakery.