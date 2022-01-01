James Beach

Jivana Café

We are an Indian Organic Restaurant and we believe using food as a way of breaking down barriers and bringing people together over a cup of chai, a simple snack or a hearty meal, which is at the very heart of the Jivana Café philosophy.

Our ongoing commitment is to ensure that our food brings energy to your life and feeds your soul – in fact, it is the very meaning of our name, Jivana!

We source our produce from local farmers to ensure that our ingredients are all 100% organic, nutritional and of the highest quality, and we only ever use environmentally friendly products.

We love what we do, and we prepare our food with love…remember, wherever you go, go with all of your heart… Come dine with us and let Jivana serve you.

Satnam 🙏🏼

