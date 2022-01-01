Go
James Beach

James’ Beach, is the iconic Venice Beach restaurant. For 26 years we've served modern California comfort food using the best natural ingredients from local purveyors and farms, on our outdoor secluded patio and in our clubby dining room. Locals love our mahi tacos (featured in the film I love you. Man), fried Mary's natural chicken, natural and prime meats and fresh sustainable seafood along with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our indoor and outdoor bars serve Venice's best classic and innovative cocktails and draft beers, and our extensive wine list focuses on exciting new and traditional winemakers. We specialize in private parties in our "Best of LA" bungalow Clubhouse. Please note: Table requests are not guaranteed; however, we will do our best to accommodate them. Parties of 9 or more, please contact the restaurant. We require proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Thank you

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

60 N Venice Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1830 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Calamari$16.00
Premium Rhode Island Calamari in our tasty thyme batter.
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$30.00
We only use Mary's natural chicken for this classic roast chicken, cooked the way our mom did! Served with the best crispy brussel sprouts and mashed potatoes and au jus gravy .
Spicy Ahi Tuna Tartare$16.00
JB Ceasar$15.00
We've benn making this classic Caesar for 26 years excactly the same way. We use white anchovies, aged parmigano reggiano cheese and house made croutons.
Fried chicken$30.00
We use only Mary's natural chicken to make our classic Fried Chicken. Served with our equally classic creamed spinach and mashed potatoes.
Crispy Brussel Spouts$10.00
Lobster Mac N Cheese$26.00
Maine lobster added to three cheeses, fontina, gruyere and aged cheddar make this an exceptional Mac N' Cheese
French Fries$7.00
Vegan Chili
Vegan chili that tastes better than beef chili. Features impossible meat.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 N Venice Blvd

Venice CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
