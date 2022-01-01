Go
Johnny's Tavern

Now open for Dine-In, Outdoor seating, and Takeout! Reservations recommended!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

30 Boltwood Walk • $$

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Kale Caesar Salad$8.00
garlic breadcrumbs, pecorino romano, white anchovy, Caesar dressing, white truffle oil
Tavern Burger$16.00
vermont cheddar, beer braised onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche
Fish & Chips$18.00
battered cod, house made fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Cast Iron Roasted Chicken$23.00
lemon garlic pan sauce, mashed potatoes, sauteed greens
Truffle Fries$9.00
white truffle oil | romano cheese | herbs | tomato jam
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
garlic aioli, lemon, bacon, pecorino romano
Gnocchi$23.00
chicken, crispy prosciutto, asparagus, lemon cream, pecorino romano
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken thigh, garlic honey cilantro chili, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
chocolate sauce | sour cherry compote | toasted hazelnuts | whipped cream
Beet Salad$8.00
mixed greens | feta | toasted pepitas | shaved onion | honey balsamic
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

30 Boltwood Walk

Amherst MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
