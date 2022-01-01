Go
Toast

John's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

649 5th St Unit #101 • $$

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)

Popular Items

The Grill's Steak Salad$25.00
Top sirloin grilled medium rare, thinly sliced, served on mixed greens tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette, finished with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, and Rogue blue cheese crumbles
John's Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Buttered fettuccine, prime top sirloin, sautéed mushrooms & onions in a light sour cream sauce
Seafood Linguine$35.00
Jumbo prawns, scallops, and crab, served in a light garlic cream sauce, topped with Prosciutto, mushrooms and fresh thyme
Kids Alfredo$11.00
Fettuccini noodles tossed in
a cream sauce and topped
with shredded parmesan
N\\A Beer$5.50
John's Crab Cake$24.00
Panko breaded fresh Dungeness crab and scallops with our homemade remoulade
Entree Caeser$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with John’s homemade croutons and Caesar dressing, showered in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of protein.
Chicken Marsala$27.00
Caeser Salad$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with John’s homemade croutons and Caesar dressing, showered in grated parmesan
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Brussels halved and fried mixed with a combination of house seasonings, honey, tossed with Mama Lil’s vinaigrette and topped with crispy prosciutto
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

649 5th St Unit #101

Mukilteo WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sage and Cinder

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lodge Sports Grille

No reviews yet

Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Fishbar in Mukilteo, WA.

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston