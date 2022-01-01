John's Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
649 5th St Unit #101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
649 5th St Unit #101
Mukilteo WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sage and Cinder
Come in and enjoy!
The Lodge Sports Grille
Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!
Ivar's
Ivar's Fishbar in Mukilteo, WA.
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson