Joy Teriyaki
A 1988 Seattle Restaurant
1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100
Popular Items
Location
1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100
University Place WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ivar's
Ivar's Seafood Bar in Tacoma, WA.
Fuego Restaurant-Bar-Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Coopers Food and Drink
Cooper’s Food & Drink is a locally owned restaurant and bar dedicated to providing a superb dining experience with excellent service. We proudly serve regionally sourced ingredients and beverages.
The Hub
Come in and enjoy!