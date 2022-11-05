- Home
The Hub Gig Harbor
No reviews yet
1208 26th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Bag Fee
Appetizers
Bag
We are required to charge 8 cents for a bag to put your order in. Please add this to your order if you would like us to put your to go boxes in a bag.
Shrimp Ceviche
*Gluten Free Shrimp, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Cilantro, Guacamole, Lime, Tortilla Chips
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
*Gluten Free Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli
Nachos
*Gluten Free Seasoned ground beef, monterey jack, cheddar, olive, jalapeno, scallion, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.
Fried Calamari
Spicy Aioli, Lemon
Wings
bbq sauce • buffalo • spicy korean
Roasted Tomato Hummus
*Vegan Seasonal Vegetable Crudités, Herb Flatbread
Fries App
Tots App
Seafood Chowder Bowl
Potato, Butternut Squash, Tarragon, Peas, Cream
Seafood Chowder Cup
Potato, Butternut Squash, Tarragon, Peas, Cream
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, topped with sliced cucumber, radish, and carrots with your choice of dressing
Pub Salad
*Gluten Free Peaches, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Green Goddess
Caesar Salad
Gem Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons
Roasted Beet Salad
*Gluten Free Mixed Greens, Roasted Carrots, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Cumin Honey Vinaigrette
Side Salad
Sandwiches
Classic Smashed Single
Painted Hills beef patty, hangar sauce, red onion relish, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Double Classic Smashed
Painted Hills beef patty, hangar sauce, red onion relish, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Braised Pulled Pork, Iceberg, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Pickles
Marbled Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye