American
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Hub Gig Harbor

1208 26th Ave NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Large Build Your Own Pizza
Hub Club
Pub Salad

Bag Fee

Bag

$0.08

We are required to charge 8 cents for a bag to put your order in. Please add this to your order if you would like us to put your to go boxes in a bag.

Appetizers

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

*Gluten Free Shrimp, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cucumber, Cilantro, Guacamole, Lime, Tortilla Chips

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

*Gluten Free Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli

Nachos

$18.00

*Gluten Free Seasoned ground beef, monterey jack, cheddar, olive, jalapeno, scallion, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Spicy Aioli, Lemon

Wings

$16.00

bbq sauce • buffalo • spicy korean

Roasted Tomato Hummus

$14.00

*Vegan Seasonal Vegetable Crudités, Herb Flatbread

Fries App

$8.00
Tots App

$8.00
Seafood Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Potato, Butternut Squash, Tarragon, Peas, Cream

Seafood Chowder Cup

$6.00

Potato, Butternut Squash, Tarragon, Peas, Cream

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, topped with sliced cucumber, radish, and carrots with your choice of dressing

Pub Salad

$15.00

*Gluten Free Peaches, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Green Goddess

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Gem Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

*Gluten Free Mixed Greens, Roasted Carrots, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Cumin Honey Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Classic Smashed Single

$15.00

Painted Hills beef patty, hangar sauce, red onion relish, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Double Classic Smashed

$20.00

Painted Hills beef patty, hangar sauce, red onion relish, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Braised Pulled Pork, Iceberg, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Pickles

Marbled Reuben

Marbled Reuben

$18.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island dressing, marbled rye