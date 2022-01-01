Lunchbox Laboratory - Gig Harbor
161 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Gig Harbor
4.4 • 83
4628 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurant
Green House Restaurant - 4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400
No Reviews
4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400 Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurant
Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor
4.2 • 3,735
4701 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gig Harbor
Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor
4.2 • 3,735
4701 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurant
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse - Gig Harbor, WA
4.4 • 335
7707 Pioneer Way Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurant
More near Gig Harbor