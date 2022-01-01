Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lunchbox Laboratory - Gig Harbor

161 Reviews

$$

4901 Point Fosdick Dr

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic 'Merican
Cheese Curds
Kids Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Breaded and fried Wisconsin Cheddar cheese curds, with Tapatio dipping sauce

Chicharrons

Chicharrons

$7.95

With Buttermilk Ranch

Gavacho's Totchos

Gavacho's Totchos

$11.95

Tots with cheesy sauce, bacon, green onions, sour cream, Satans Tears ketchup

Onion Rings Appetizer

Onion Rings Appetizer

$7.95

Breaded and fried served with Papa’s BBQ, ranch

Roasted Brussels

Roasted Brussels

$9.95

Tossed in bacon vinaigrette

Mini Dogs

Mini Dogs

$10.95

coated in white corn batter. Served with Papa’s BBQ and Mustard

Avocado Fries

$12.95

Breaded avocado, deep fried, served with ranch and Tapatio

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Breaded with toasted coconut, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Wings

$13.95

Chicken Wings tossed in a pineapple BBQ sauce, topped with green onions

Starters/Salads

Starter Caesar

Starter Caesar

$3.50

Hearts of romaine, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons, creamy garlic Caesar dressing.

Starter Mix Greens

Starter Mix Greens

$3.50

Mixed Greens, with tomatoes, and cucumbers

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, creamy garlic Caesar dressing

OG Chop Chop

OG Chop Chop

$6.95+

Hearts of romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, buttermilk ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken Chop

Southwest Chicken Chop

$16.95

house mixed greens, peppers, corn, feta, tortilla chips, pumpkin seeds, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Avocado Chop

$19.95

NOT Burgers

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$17.95

Club bacon, Swiss Cheese, tomato, Chipotle mayo, green leaf lettuce, red onion, ciabatta

Reuben

$16.95

Corned beef, Swiss, billion island, sauerkraut on rye

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$15.95

Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, rustic bread

Naked

$17.95

Fairy Cod Mother

$17.95

Spiced Chicken Bulgogi

$19.95

Entrees

Mac & Caesar

Mac & Caesar

$14.95

House made creamy cheese sauce with parmesan, and cheddar cheese. Served with a Caesar salad

Bourbon Mustard Meatloaf

Bourbon Mustard Meatloaf

$18.95Out of stock

House mac and cheese, bacon balsamic Brussels, two onion rings

Alaskan Cod & Chips

Alaskan Cod & Chips

$18.95

2 piece tempura battered cod, fries, and homemade slaw

Burgers

Burger of the Gods

Burger of the Gods

$15.95

Bleu cheese, candied balsamic onions, and Super Gorgonzola Spread

Cluck Norris

Cluck Norris

$16.95

Chicken breast, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, buttermilk ranch.

Tear Jerker

Tear Jerker

$15.95Out of stock

Pepper jack, grilled onions, jalapenos, Satan’s ketchup, and Habanero Mayo.

Dick's Deluxe

Dick's Deluxe

$16.95

American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and Top-Secret Burger Sauce

The Classic 'Merican

The Classic 'Merican

$16.95

American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Daily's bacon, and Billion Island sauce

Shroom and Truffle Shuffle

Shroom and Truffle Shuffle

$16.95Out of stock

Swiss, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, and black garlic truffle mayo

The Smoker

The Smoker

$16.95

Smoked Gouda, Daily's bacon, grilled onions, Smoker sauce

James West

James West

$16.95

Cowboy seasoning, Guajillo cream cheese, Daily's bacon, Papa's BBQ sauce and onion rings

BYOB

BYOB

$14.95

This is your creation! Build your own burger! All the options!

The Harbour

$16.95Out of stock

Beef patty, pepper jack cheese, giggitty sauce, pickled onion, shredded iceberg, bacon

Korean Super Burger

$19.95

Avocado Burger

$17.95

Monster

$17.95

Bulgogi Burger

$19.95

Smoked Hawaiian

$18.95

Beef patty, bacon, smoked gouda, pineapple slice, jalapenos, and a pineapple mayo

Experiments

Gyoza (6)

$6.95

Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)

$6.95

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

$6.95

Sweet and Spicy Gyoza (6)

$9.95

Stone Pot Bulgogi

$24.95+

Stone Pot Bibim-Bap

$22.95+

Korean Rice Bowl

$13.95+

Bibim-Bap

$19.95+

Korean Fried Chicken

$23.95

Sides

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Tots

$2.95

Extra Apple Sauce

$1.50

Side Cucumbers

$2.95

Side Pork Rinds

$3.95

Side Slaw

$2.95

Side Sweet Fries

$3.45

Side Mac Fries

$4.95

Sour cream, Chives, Bacon crumbles on top of our mac fries

Side Mac Tots

$4.95

Side Loaded Mac Fries

$5.95

Sour cream, Chives, Bacon crumbles on top of pour mac fries

Side Loaded Mac Tots

$5.95

Sour cream, Chives, Bacon crumbles on top of our mac tots

Side Garlic Fries

$4.95

Side of Garlic Tots

$4.95

Side Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Caesar

$3.50

Side Mixed Greens

$3.50

Side Avocado Fries

$6.95

Side of Brussels

$4.95

Side Cheese Curds

$5.95

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Side Loaded Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Sour cream, Chives, Bacon crumbles on top of mac and cheese

Side Fried Cauliflower

$6.95

Beverage

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.50
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Kool-Ade

Kool-Ade

$3.50
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.50
Seagram's Ginger Ale

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50
Tang

Tang

$3.50
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Water

Kid's Lemonade

$1.00

Kid's Strawberry Lemonade

$1.00

Shakes

Straight Up Vanilla

Straight Up Vanilla

$6.95+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.95+
Nesquick Chocolate

Nesquick Chocolate

$6.95+
Boston Cream Donut

Boston Cream Donut

$6.95+
Nutella

Nutella

$6.95+
Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$6.95+
Oreo

Oreo

$6.95+
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$6.95+
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$6.95+
Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.95+

Vegan

$8.45+

Pina Colada Happiness

$6.95+

Apple Crisp Delight

$6.95+

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Kids Buttered Noodles

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.99
Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Kids 5 Mini Corn Dogs

Kids 5 Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99
Kids 1 piece fish

Kids 1 piece fish

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4901 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Directions

Gallery
Lunchbox Laboratory image
Lunchbox Laboratory image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Gig Harbor
orange star4.4 • 83
4628 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Fondi Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10 Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Formosa
orange starNo Reviews
4747 Point Fosdick Dr Suite 600 Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Green House Restaurant - 4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400
orange starNo Reviews
4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400 Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor
orange star4.2 • 3,735
4701 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Ocean5 & Table 47
orange starNo Reviews
5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gig Harbor

Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor
orange star4.2 • 3,735
4701 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Brix 25° - Gig Harbor, WA
orange star4.7 • 2,089
3315 Harborview Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Gig Harbor
orange star4.3 • 560
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse - Gig Harbor, WA
orange star4.4 • 335
7707 Pioneer Way Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Easy Thai Easy Go
orange star4.7 • 249
6707 Tyee Dr NW Gig Habor, WA 98332
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Gig Harbor
orange star4.4 • 83
4628 Point Fosdick Dr Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gig Harbor
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston