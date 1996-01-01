- Home
Green House Restaurant 4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400
4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Appetizer - Lunch
Soup/Salad - Lunch
Cup of Soup - Soup of the Day
$8.00
Cup of Soup - Chowder
$8.00
Bowl of Soup - Soup of the Day
$11.00
Bowl of Soup - Chowder
$11.00
Soup and Salad - Cup
$16.00
Caesar or Mixed Greens
Soup and Salad - Bowl
$19.00
Caesar or Mixed Greens
Mixed Greens Salad with Toasted Almonds
$11.00
Wedge Salad
$12.00
Classic Caesar Salad
$11.00
Spinach Salad with Beets and Goat Cheese
$12.00
Add on - Lunch/Dinner
Essential Baker Roasted Garlic Bread
$3.00+
Side of Fries
$5.00
Mixed Veggies
$7.00
Asparagus
$9.00
Brussel Sprouts
$7.00
Mushroom Risotto
$9.00
Lemon Risotto
$9.00
Whipped Potatoes
$5.00
Truffle Whipped Potatoes
$7.00
Pesto Whipped Potatoes
$7.00
Fingerling Potatoes
$7.00
Side Polenta
$9.00
Spinach
$7.00
Rice Cake
$5.00
Wild Dungeness Crab Cake
$11.00
Add 1 Scallop
$12.00
Almondine Butter Sauteed Crimini Mushrooms
$7.00
All natural Chicken Skewers (2)
$10.00
Filet Mignon Steak Skewers (2)
$18.00
Wild Prawn Skewers (2)
$16.00
Bay Shrimp (3oz)
$10.00
Grilled Skinless Chicken Breast
$11.00
Zucchini
$7.00
Entree Salad - Lunch
Sandwiches - Lunch
Burgers - Lunch/Dinner
Lunch Entree
Ling Cod Fish and Chips 2 piece
$18.00
Ling Cod Fish and Chips 3 piece
$21.00
Coconut Crusted Black Tiger Prawns
$22.00
Wild Dungeness Crab Cakes Dinner
$26.00
Wild Alaska Parmesan Halibut
$27.00
Wild Alaskan Ling Cod W/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto
$26.00
Wild Alaskan Halibut w/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto
$28.00
Blackened Cod Tacos
$23.00
Charbroiled Chicken Tacos
$18.00
Dessert
Dessert Cocktail
Steaks
Appetizer - Dinner
Sherry Wine-Braised Cauliflower
$16.00
Wild Fried Handcut Calamari
$17.00
Greenhouse Ahi Tuna Stack
$25.00
Herbed Goat Cheese With Roasted Garlic
$16.00
Coconut Crusted Black Tiger Prawns App
$19.00
Wild Dungeness Crab Cakes App
$21.00
Sampler Wild Seafood Platter
$26.00
Spicy Calamari
$20.00
Pork Belly App
$18.00Out of stock
Soup/Salad - Dinner
New England Seafood Chowder - Cup
$8.00
New England Seafood Chowder - Bowl
$11.00
Chef's Soup of the Day - Cup
$8.00
Chef's Soup of the Day - Bowl
$11.00
Soup and Salad - Cup
$16.00
Caesar or Mixed Greens
Soup and Salad - Bowl
$19.00
Caesar or Mixed Greens
Ragin' Cajun Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken Breast
$26.00
Ragin' Cajun Caesar Salad with Blackened Wild Ling Cod
$33.00
Chopped Tossed Marinated Steak and Danish Blue Cheese Salad
$32.00
Wild Seafood Sautee Salad
$26.00
Classic Caesar Salad
$11.00
Mixed Greens Salad with Toasted Almonds
$11.00
Spinach Salad with Beets and Goat Cheese
$12.00
Wedge Salad
$12.00
Dinner Entree
Wild Dungeness Crab Cakes Dinner
$33.00
Coconut Crusted Black Tiger Prawns
$33.00
Wild Alaskan Ling Cod W/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto
$33.00
Wild Alaska Parmesan Halibut
$37.00
Wild Alaskan Halibut w/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto
$38.00
Wild Atlantic Pan Seared Scallops
$46.00
Wild Hawaiian Sesame and Pepper crusted Ahi Tuna Steak
$44.00
Classic Seafood Cioppino
$32.00
Coho Salmon
$49.00
Spicy Calamari
$20.00
Black Cod Special
$44.00
Dinner - Pasta
Steaks & Chops
14 oz. New York Strip
$52.00
Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus
14 oz. Ribeye
$51.00
Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus
8 oz. Filet Mignon
$53.00
Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus
8 oz. Marinated Flat Iron
$36.00
Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus
Baby Back Ribs
$42.00
Charbroiled Molasses French Cut Pork Chop
$29.00
Charbroiled Wagyu Cheeseburger
$18.00
Filet & Lobster
$70.00
Fresh All-Natural Oven Roasted Split Chicken
$26.00
Add 1 Scallop
$12.00
Split Chicken Special
$26.00
Add Lobster Tail
$15.00
20 Oz Bone In NY
$85.00Out of stock
Kids Menu
Cheesy Pasta Mac with Garlic Bread
$7.00
No Sides
Buttered Pasta with Garlic Bread
$7.00
No Sides
Red Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
$7.00
No Sides
(2) Cheese Burger Sliders with Fries or Vegetables
$7.00
(2) Chicken and Cheese Sliders with Fries or Vegetables
$7.00
(2) Breaded Chicken Strips with Fries or Vegetables
$7.00
Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich with Fries or Vegetables
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Fries or Vegetables
$7.00
Kids Olympic Mountain Ice Cream
$3.00
Dessert
Vodka
Well Vodka
$9.00
Stoli
$10.00Out of stock
Stoli Vanilla
$10.00Out of stock
Stoli Orange
$10.00Out of stock
Belvedere
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Kettle One
$11.00
Tito's
$11.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$11.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$11.00
Absolut
$10.00
DBL Well Vodka
$18.00
DBL Stoli
$20.00
DBL Stoli Vanilla
$20.00
DBL Stoli Orange
$20.00
DBL Belvedere
$24.00
DBL Grey Goose
$24.00
DBL Kettle One
$22.00
DBL Tito's
$22.00
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$22.00
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
$22.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Repo
$12.00
1942
$35.00
Casa Amigos Repo
$15.00
Casa Amigos Silver
$13.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Cazadores Repo
$12.00
Cazadores Silver
$11.00
Clase Azul
$26.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio Silver
$12.00
Milagro Silver
$11.00
Patron Repo
$14.00Out of stock
Patron Silver
$12.00Out of stock
Well Tequila
$9.00
DBL Well Tequila
$18.00
DBL Cazadores Silver
$22.00
DBL Cazadores Repo
$24.00
DBL Don Julio Silver
$24.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$28.00
DBL Milagro Silver
$22.00
DBL Patron Silver
$24.00
DBL Patron Repo
$28.00
DBL Clase Azul
$52.00
DBL Casa Amigos Silver
$26.00
DBL Casa Amigos Repo
$30.00
DBL 1800 Repo
$24.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$9.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Bushmill
$11.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Eagle Rare
$13.00
Fireball
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$12.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Pendleton
$11.00
Seagrams 7
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Yellowstone
$10.00
Screwball PB
$12.00
Jameson Orange
$12.00
Rabbit Hole
$13.00
Angel's Envy
$13.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$18.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$26.00
DBL Bushmill
$22.00
DBL Crown Royal
$22.00
DBL Eagle Rare
$26.00
DBL Fireball
$20.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$20.00
DBL Jemeson
$24.00
DBL Jim Beam
$18.00
DBL Knob Creek
$28.00
DBL Maker's Mark
$24.00
DBL Pendleton
$22.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$20.00
DBL Tullamore Dew
$24.00
DBL Wild Turkey Rye
$20.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$28.00
DBL Bulleit Rye
$24.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$24.00
DBL Yellowstone
$20.00
DBL Screwball PB
$24.00
DBL Jameson Orange
$24.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Well Scotch
$9.00
Christian Bros
$10.00
Chivas Regal 12Yr
$10.00
Laphroig
$14.00
Macallan 12 Yr
$15.00
Glenlivet
$13.00
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$12.00
Glenfiddich 14 Yr
$18.00
Glenfiddich 15 Yr
$21.00
Johnny Walker Black
$15.00
Balvenie
$18.00
Oban
$17.00
DBL Well Scotch
$18.00
DBL Christian Bros
$20.00
DBL Chivas Regal 12Yr
$20.00
DBL Laphroig
$28.00
DBL Macallan 12 Yr
$30.00
DBL Glenlivet
$26.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12 Yr
$24.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$24.00
DBL Glenfiddich 14 Yr
$36.00
DBL Glenfiddich 15 Yr
$42.00
DBL Johnny Walker Black
$30.00
DBL Balvenie
$36.00
DBL Oban
$34.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
$11.00
Aperol
$11.00
Campari
$10.00
Chartreuse, Green
$9.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Frangelico
$11.00
Godiva Dark
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Midori
$10.00
Bailey's
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Lemoncello
$8.00
Campari
$10.00
Tuaca
$11.00
Pucker - Apple
$9.00
Sandeman
$9.00
Graham's Fine Ruby
$10.00
Graham's Six Grapes
$12.00
Graham's Late Bottle
$11.00
Graham's 10 Yr
$12.00
Graham's 20 Yr
$15.00
Fernet - Branca
$11.00
Godiva White
$12.00
Chambord
$11.00
Gallaino
$11.00
Canton Ginger
$10.00
Lillet
$11.00
St. Germaine
$11.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Rumpleminz
$9.00
Peach Schnapps
$9.00
Martell
$15.00
Luxardo Cherry
$12.00
Pimm's
$7.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$22.00
DBL Aperol
$22.00
DBL Campari
$20.00
DBL Chartreuse, Green
$18.00
DBL Cointreau
$20.00
DBL Drambuie
$20.00
DBL Frangelico
$22.00
DBL Godiva Dark
$24.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$24.00
DBL Midori
$20.00
DBL Bailey's
$20.00
DBL Kahlua
$20.00
DBL Lemoncello
$16.00
DBL Campari
$20.00
DBL Tuaca
$22.00
DBL Pucker - Apple
$18.00
DBL Sandeman
$16.00
DBL Graham's Fine Ruby
$18.00
DBL Graham's Six Grapes
$20.00
DBL Graham's Late Bottle
$20.00
DBL Graham's 10 Yr
$18.00
DBL Graham's 20 Yr
$28.00
DBL Fernet - Branca
$22.00
DBL Godiva White
$24.00
DBL Chambord
$22.00
DBL Gallaino
$22.00
DBL Canton Ginger
$20.00
DBL Lillet
$22.00
DBL St. Germaine
$22.00
DBL Sambuca
$20.00
DBL Rumpleminz
$18.00
DBL Peach Schnapps
$18.00
DBL Martell
$30.00
DBL Luxardo Cherry
$24.00
DBL Pimm's
$14.00
Cocktails
Hot Toddy For Your Body
$15.00
Matcha Made In Heaven
$15.00Out of stock
Black Russian
$13.00
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
Coffee Nudge
$15.00
Empress
$15.00
French 75
$13.00
Godiva Triple Chocolate Martini
$15.00
Coffee In The Tropics
$15.00
Greenhouse Coffee
$15.00
Negroni
$15.00
Kir Royale
$13.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Long Island
$13.00
MIMOSA
$12.00
O.D.B
$15.00
PB Old Fashioned
$15.00
Maldives
$15.00
French Guy
$15.00
Bannanas Fosters
$15.00
Smith & Wesson
$14.00
Cinnamon Old Fashioned
$15.00
Triple Chocolate Martini
$15.00
WA Apple
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00
Sake It To Me
$15.00
Sip Of Spring
$15.00
Red - Glass
Argyle
$12.00
Baracchi
$10.00
Benton Pinot
$14.00
Broadside
$12.00
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Crossbarn
$15.00Out of stock
Domaine Vacqueyras
$15.00
Duckhorn - Canvasback
$17.00
Duckhorn - Decoy
$11.00
Dunham
$17.00
Flowers
$23.00
Holloran
$11.00Out of stock
House Red
$10.00
Juggernaut Cab GLS
$15.00
Juggernaut Pinot
$15.00
Layercake
$11.00
Mark Ryan Board Track Racer
$13.00
Mersoleil Pinot GLS
$15.00
Naches Heights
$13.00
Powers
$15.00Out of stock
Rodney Strong
$13.00
The Prisoner - Blend
$20.00
Three Forks
$11.00Out of stock
Wine Flight
$30.00
D2
$20.00
Honig Cab GLS
$20.00
White - Glass
House White
$10.00
Chemistry
$11.00
Sonoma Cutrer
$14.00
La Crema
$11.00
The Better Half
$11.00Out of stock
Rombauer - Chard
$20.00
Honig - SB
$12.00Out of stock
CSM Reisling
$9.00
Mersoleil Chardonnay
$13.00
Moscato
$12.00
Prescription
$15.00Out of stock
St. Josefs
$9.00
Stoller
$10.00
Scott Sauv Blanc
$12.00Out of stock
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Stag's Leap
$20.00
Elk Cove Pinot Blanc
$13.00
Flowerhead Sauv Blanc
$12.00
Albarino
$12.00
Three Brooms
$12.00
Trione Sauv Blanc
$15.00
Lageder Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Champagne - Glass
Red - Bottle
Argyle - BTL
$50.00
Baile Royal - BTL
$91.00
Baracchi - BTL
$40.00
Broadside - BTL
$46.00
Crossbarn - BTL
$60.00
Darioush - BTL
$100.00
Delille D2 - BTL
$79.00
Domaine Vacqueyras - BTL
$60.00
Duckhorn - Canvasback - BTL
$68.00
Duckhorn - Decoy - BTL
$42.00
Dunham - BTL
$65.00
Flowers - BTL
$91.00
Holloran - BTL
$42.00
Honig - BTL
$100.00
Juggernaut - BTL
$60.00
Layercake - BTL
$42.00
Mark Ryan - Board Track Racer BTL
$50.00
Mark Ryan - Monkey Wrench BTL
$60.00
Maysara - BTL
$49.00
Mersoleil - BTL
$56.00
Muret Gaston - BTL
$81.00Out of stock
Naches Heights - BTL
$52.00
Powers - BTL
$60.00
Rombauer - Cabernet - BTL
$125.00
Rombauer - Zin - BTL
$80.00
Scotto - Zin - BTL
$32.00
The Devil - BTL
$70.00
The Prisoner - Blend - BTL
$80.00
The Prisoner - Silenced - BTL
$79.00
Three Forks - BTL
$42.00
Trentadue - BTL
$55.00
Trentadue - Cuvee - BTL
$75.00
Turnbull - BTL
$80.00
Wine Flight - BTL
Caymus - BTL
$175.00
Silver Oak
$175.00
Mark Ryan
$69.00
Januik Cab
$70.00
Stag's Leap BTL
$85.00
Mt Veeder BTL
$90.00
Etude
$79.00
Stags'Leap Oakville BTL
$90.00
Stags' Leap Syrah BTL
$95.00
Trione CAB BTL
$145.00
Trione BLEND BTL
$100.00
Trione ZIN BTL
$76.00
Jugger Pinot BTL
$56.00
Benton Pinot BTL
$50.00
Rodney Strong bTL
$50.00
White - Bottle
Chemistry BTL
$42.00
CSM Reisling BTL
$30.00
Poets Leap - BTL
$62.00
Stoller - BTL
$38.00
La Crema - BTL
$40.00
Wente - BTL
$50.00
Prescription - BTL
$55.00
Rombauer - Chard - BTL
$78.00
Frank Family - BTL
$75.00Out of stock
Vapiano - BTL
$42.00Out of stock
The Better Half - BTL
$42.00Out of stock
Honig - SB - BTL
$47.00Out of stock
St. Josefs - BTL
$35.00
Moscato - BTL
$47.00
Conundrum - BTL
$42.00Out of stock
Mersoleil Chard BTL
$50.00
Sonoma Cutrer BTL
$53.00
Stag's Leap Chard BTL
$78.00
Flower Head Sauv BTL
$47.00
Albarino BTL
$48.00
Three Brooms BTL
$47.00
Lageder BTL
$38.00
Scott BTL
$47.00Out of stock
Trione Sauv Blanc BTL
$55.00
Rose - Bottle
Champagne - Bottle
NA Beverages
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Root Beer
$3.50
Mr. Pibb
$3.50
Club Soda
$3.50
Lemonade
$4.00
Ice Tea
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.50
Rasperry Lemonade
$4.50
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Roy Rodgers
$3.50
Tonic
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Coffee
$3.50
Juice
$3.50
Milk
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Gingerale
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$4.50
Refill
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Virgin Mai Tai
$6.00
Virgin Margarita
$6.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.00
Pellegrino
$6.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
