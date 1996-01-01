  • Home
Green House Restaurant 4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400

No reviews yet

4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Appetizer - Lunch

Sherry Wine-Braised Cauliflower

$16.00

Wild Fried Handcut Calamari

$17.00

Greenhouse Ahi Tuna Stack

$25.00

Herbed Goat Cheese With Roasted Garlic

$16.00

Coconut Crusted Black Tiger Prawns App

$19.00

Wild Dungeness Crab Cakes App

$21.00

Sampler Wild Seafood Platter

$26.00

Soup/Salad - Lunch

Cup of Soup - Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup of Soup - Chowder

$8.00

Bowl of Soup - Soup of the Day

$11.00

Bowl of Soup - Chowder

$11.00

Soup and Salad - Cup

$16.00

Caesar or Mixed Greens

Soup and Salad - Bowl

$19.00

Caesar or Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens Salad with Toasted Almonds

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad with Beets and Goat Cheese

$12.00

Add on - Lunch/Dinner

Essential Baker Roasted Garlic Bread

$3.00+

Side of Fries

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$7.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Mushroom Risotto

$9.00

Lemon Risotto

$9.00

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Truffle Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Pesto Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Side Polenta

$9.00

Spinach

$7.00

Rice Cake

$5.00

Wild Dungeness Crab Cake

$11.00

Add 1 Scallop

$12.00

Almondine Butter Sauteed Crimini Mushrooms

$7.00

All natural Chicken Skewers (2)

$10.00

Filet Mignon Steak Skewers (2)

$18.00

Wild Prawn Skewers (2)

$16.00

Bay Shrimp (3oz)

$10.00

Grilled Skinless Chicken Breast

$11.00

Zucchini

$7.00

Entree Salad - Lunch

Tossed Chicken Cobb Salad

$20.00

Ragin' Cajun Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken Breast

$20.00

Ragin' Cajun Caesar Salad with Blackened Wild Ling Cod

$23.00

Chopped Tossed Marinated Steak and Danish Blue Cheese Salad

$30.00

Wild Seafood Sautee Salad

$26.00

Sandwiches - Lunch

Grilled Portabella and Vegetable

$16.00

BLTA

$16.00

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

Croque Madame

$17.00

French Dip With Creamy Horseradish and Au Jus

$17.00

Classic Grilled Ruben Sandwich on Marble Rye

$17.00

Crab and Cheddar Melt

$25.00

Burgers - Lunch/Dinner

Charbroiled Wagyu Cheeseburger

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Burger

$17.00

Lunch Pasta

Wild Seafood Linguini Alfredo

$36.00

Classic Chicken Picatta with Linguini

$21.00

Lunch Entree

Ling Cod Fish and Chips 2 piece

$18.00

Ling Cod Fish and Chips 3 piece

$21.00

Coconut Crusted Black Tiger Prawns

$22.00

Wild Dungeness Crab Cakes Dinner

$26.00

Wild Alaska Parmesan Halibut

$27.00

Wild Alaskan Ling Cod W/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

Wild Alaskan Halibut w/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto

$28.00

Blackened Cod Tacos

$23.00

Charbroiled Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Dessert

Classic Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00

Classic NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Flourless Torte

$10.00

Sparkling Sorbet

$10.00

Olympic Mountain Ice Cream and Sorbet

$7.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Apple Pie Bread Pudding

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Dessert Cocktail

Godiva Triple Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Steaks

8 oz. Marinated Flat Iron

$36.00

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$53.00

14 oz. Ribeye

$51.00

14 oz. NY Strip

$52.00

Lobster Tail

$15.00

Appetizer - Dinner

Sherry Wine-Braised Cauliflower

$16.00

Wild Fried Handcut Calamari

$17.00

Greenhouse Ahi Tuna Stack

$25.00

Herbed Goat Cheese With Roasted Garlic

$16.00

Coconut Crusted Black Tiger Prawns App

$19.00

Wild Dungeness Crab Cakes App

$21.00

Sampler Wild Seafood Platter

$26.00

Spicy Calamari

$20.00

Pork Belly App

$18.00Out of stock

Soup/Salad - Dinner

New England Seafood Chowder - Cup

$8.00

New England Seafood Chowder - Bowl

$11.00

Chef's Soup of the Day - Cup

$8.00

Chef's Soup of the Day - Bowl

$11.00

Soup and Salad - Cup

$16.00

Caesar or Mixed Greens

Soup and Salad - Bowl

$19.00

Caesar or Mixed Greens

Ragin' Cajun Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken Breast

$26.00

Ragin' Cajun Caesar Salad with Blackened Wild Ling Cod

$33.00

Chopped Tossed Marinated Steak and Danish Blue Cheese Salad

$32.00

Wild Seafood Sautee Salad

$26.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens Salad with Toasted Almonds

$11.00

Spinach Salad with Beets and Goat Cheese

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Dinner Entree

Wild Dungeness Crab Cakes Dinner

$33.00

Coconut Crusted Black Tiger Prawns

$33.00

Wild Alaskan Ling Cod W/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto

$33.00

Wild Alaska Parmesan Halibut

$37.00

Wild Alaskan Halibut w/ Shitake Mushroom Risotto

$38.00

Wild Atlantic Pan Seared Scallops

$46.00

Wild Hawaiian Sesame and Pepper crusted Ahi Tuna Steak

$44.00

Classic Seafood Cioppino

$32.00

Coho Salmon

$49.00

Spicy Calamari

$20.00

Black Cod Special

$44.00

Dinner - Pasta

Classic Chicken Picatta with Linguini

$26.00

Wild Seafood Linguini Alfredo With Roasted Garlic Bread

$42.00

Steaks & Chops

14 oz. New York Strip

$52.00

Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus

14 oz. Ribeye

$51.00

Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$53.00

Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus

8 oz. Marinated Flat Iron

$36.00

Whipped potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Crimini Mushroom, Au Jus

Baby Back Ribs

$42.00

Charbroiled Molasses French Cut Pork Chop

$29.00

Charbroiled Wagyu Cheeseburger

$18.00

Filet & Lobster

$70.00

Fresh All-Natural Oven Roasted Split Chicken

$26.00

Add 1 Scallop

$12.00

Split Chicken Special

$26.00

Add Lobster Tail

$15.00

20 Oz Bone In NY

$85.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Cheesy Pasta Mac with Garlic Bread

$7.00

No Sides

Buttered Pasta with Garlic Bread

$7.00

No Sides

Red Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread

$7.00

No Sides

(2) Cheese Burger Sliders with Fries or Vegetables

$7.00

(2) Chicken and Cheese Sliders with Fries or Vegetables

$7.00

(2) Breaded Chicken Strips with Fries or Vegetables

$7.00

Grilled Cheddar Cheese Sandwich with Fries or Vegetables

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Fries or Vegetables

$7.00

Kids Olympic Mountain Ice Cream

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00Out of stock

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00Out of stock

Stoli Orange

$10.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Absolut

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray 10 yr

$12.00

Empress Gin

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Bacardi Oakhart

$9.00

Tequila

1800 Repo

$12.00

1942

$35.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Cazadores Silver

$11.00

Clase Azul

$26.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Patron Repo

$14.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Well Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bushmill

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Yellowstone

$10.00

Screwball PB

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$12.00

Rabbit Hole

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$9.00

Christian Bros

$10.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$10.00

Laphroig

$14.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$15.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14 Yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 15 Yr

$21.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Balvenie

$18.00

Oban

$17.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Dark

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Midori

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Tuaca

$11.00

Pucker - Apple

$9.00

Sandeman

$9.00

Graham's Fine Ruby

$10.00

Graham's Six Grapes

$12.00

Graham's Late Bottle

$11.00

Graham's 10 Yr

$12.00

Graham's 20 Yr

$15.00

Fernet - Branca

$11.00

Godiva White

$12.00

Chambord

$11.00

Gallaino

$11.00

Canton Ginger

$10.00

Lillet

$11.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Rumpleminz

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Martell

$15.00

Luxardo Cherry

$12.00

Pimm's

$7.00

Cocktails

Hot Toddy For Your Body

$15.00

Matcha Made In Heaven

$15.00Out of stock

Black Russian

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Coffee Nudge

$15.00

Empress

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Godiva Triple Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Coffee In The Tropics

$15.00

Greenhouse Coffee

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Long Island

$13.00

MIMOSA

$12.00

O.D.B

$15.00

PB Old Fashioned

$15.00

Maldives

$15.00

French Guy

$15.00

Bannanas Fosters

$15.00

Smith & Wesson

$14.00

Cinnamon Old Fashioned

$15.00

Triple Chocolate Martini

$15.00

WA Apple

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Sake It To Me

$15.00

Sip Of Spring

$15.00

Draft Beer

Draft IPA

$8.00

Draft Pilsner

$8.00

Draft Amber

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Cider

$6.00

Elysian Red

$6.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Pfreim IPA Btl

$10.00Out of stock

Sapporo

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Urquell

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Widmere Hefe

$6.00

Red - Glass

Argyle

$12.00

Baracchi

$10.00

Benton Pinot

$14.00

Broadside

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Crossbarn

$15.00Out of stock

Domaine Vacqueyras

$15.00

Duckhorn - Canvasback

$17.00

Duckhorn - Decoy

$11.00

Dunham

$17.00

Flowers

$23.00

Holloran

$11.00Out of stock

House Red

$10.00

Juggernaut Cab GLS

$15.00

Juggernaut Pinot

$15.00

Layercake

$11.00

Mark Ryan Board Track Racer

$13.00

Mersoleil Pinot GLS

$15.00

Naches Heights

$13.00

Powers

$15.00Out of stock

Rodney Strong

$13.00

The Prisoner - Blend

$20.00

Three Forks

$11.00Out of stock

Wine Flight

$30.00

D2

$20.00

Honig Cab GLS

$20.00

White - Glass

House White

$10.00

Chemistry

$11.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$14.00

La Crema

$11.00

The Better Half

$11.00Out of stock

Rombauer - Chard

$20.00

Honig - SB

$12.00Out of stock

CSM Reisling

$9.00

Mersoleil Chardonnay

$13.00

Moscato

$12.00

Prescription

$15.00Out of stock

St. Josefs

$9.00

Stoller

$10.00

Scott Sauv Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Stag's Leap

$20.00

Elk Cove Pinot Blanc

$13.00

Flowerhead Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Albarino

$12.00

Three Brooms

$12.00

Trione Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Lageder Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Rose - Glass

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Januik

$12.00

Flowerhead Rose

$14.00

Champagne - Glass

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Graham Beck - Brut

$12.00

Graham Beck - Rose

$15.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Blanc De Blanc

$18.00

Anniversary Bubbles

Red - Bottle

Argyle - BTL

$50.00

Baile Royal - BTL

$91.00

Baracchi - BTL

$40.00

Broadside - BTL

$46.00

Crossbarn - BTL

$60.00

Darioush - BTL

$100.00

Delille D2 - BTL

$79.00

Domaine Vacqueyras - BTL

$60.00

Duckhorn - Canvasback - BTL

$68.00

Duckhorn - Decoy - BTL

$42.00

Dunham - BTL

$65.00

Flowers - BTL

$91.00

Holloran - BTL

$42.00

Honig - BTL

$100.00

Juggernaut - BTL

$60.00

Layercake - BTL

$42.00

Mark Ryan - Board Track Racer BTL

$50.00

Mark Ryan - Monkey Wrench BTL

$60.00

Maysara - BTL

$49.00

Mersoleil - BTL

$56.00

Muret Gaston - BTL

$81.00Out of stock

Naches Heights - BTL

$52.00

Powers - BTL

$60.00

Rombauer - Cabernet - BTL

$125.00

Rombauer - Zin - BTL

$80.00

Scotto - Zin - BTL

$32.00

The Devil - BTL

$70.00

The Prisoner - Blend - BTL

$80.00

The Prisoner - Silenced - BTL

$79.00

Three Forks - BTL

$42.00

Trentadue - BTL

$55.00

Trentadue - Cuvee - BTL

$75.00

Turnbull - BTL

$80.00

Caymus - BTL

$175.00

Silver Oak

$175.00

Mark Ryan

$69.00

Januik Cab

$70.00

Stag's Leap BTL

$85.00

Mt Veeder BTL

$90.00

Etude

$79.00

Stags'Leap Oakville BTL

$90.00

Stags' Leap Syrah BTL

$95.00

Trione CAB BTL

$145.00

Trione BLEND BTL

$100.00

Trione ZIN BTL

$76.00

Jugger Pinot BTL

$56.00

Benton Pinot BTL

$50.00

Rodney Strong bTL

$50.00

White - Bottle

Chemistry BTL

$42.00

CSM Reisling BTL

$30.00

Poets Leap - BTL

$62.00

Stoller - BTL

$38.00

La Crema - BTL

$40.00

Wente - BTL

$50.00

Prescription - BTL

$55.00

Rombauer - Chard - BTL

$78.00

Frank Family - BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Vapiano - BTL

$42.00Out of stock

The Better Half - BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Honig - SB - BTL

$47.00Out of stock

St. Josefs - BTL

$35.00

Moscato - BTL

$47.00

Conundrum - BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Mersoleil Chard BTL

$50.00

Sonoma Cutrer BTL

$53.00

Stag's Leap Chard BTL

$78.00

Flower Head Sauv BTL

$47.00

Albarino BTL

$48.00

Three Brooms BTL

$47.00

Lageder BTL

$38.00

Scott BTL

$47.00Out of stock

Trione Sauv Blanc BTL

$55.00

Rose - Bottle

Januik - BTL

$47.00

Flowerhead BTL

$52.00

Champagne - Bottle

Graham Beck - Brut - BTL

$60.00

Graham Beck - Rose - BTL

$75.00

Veuve - BTL

$115.00

Blanc De Blanc

$90.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Rasperry Lemonade

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Red Half Bottle

Kosta Brown 1/2 Btl

$50.00

Duckhorn Merlot 1/2 Btl

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Directions

