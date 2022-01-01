Juan More Taco

Go
TACOS

826 Caroline St • $$

Avg 3.6 (133 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Tacos$8.00
Two corn or flour tacos filled with their choice of protein. Comes with rice and beans.
Single Taco$4.00
A single corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with onions and cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish.
Burrito$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro, and your choice of meat. Garnished with limes and radish.
Summer Corn Cakes$11.00
Two sweet corn patties filled with melted cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with a large scoop of guacamole and garnished with limes and radish.
Street Corn$5.50
A full cob of corn, slathered with mayo and covered with a blend of cheese and seasoning. Dressed with sour cream and cilantro.
Quesadilla$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein, then melted to perfection. Garnished with cilantro, limes, and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.
TacoDillas$14.00
Three tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and filled with your choice of protein. Topped with freshly sliced onions and chopped cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.
Taco Trio$13.00
Three tortillas filled with your choice of protein. Topped with freshly sliced onions and chopped cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.
Burrito Bowl$13.00
A burrito in a bowl! Our red rice and black beans served with your choice of protein. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, and sour cream. Garnished with limes and radish.
6 Taco Box$25.00
A box of six of our signature tacos. Garnished with limes and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.
Location

826 Caroline St

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
