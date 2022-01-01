A map showing the location of Curitiba Art Cafe 919 Caroline StView gallery

Curitiba Art Cafe 919 Caroline St

61 Reviews

$$

919 Caroline St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Coffee and Espresso

Affogato

$3.75Out of stock

Americano

$3.25+

Specialty espresso and hot water

Café Macchiato (Iced)

$4.25+

Steamed milk, milk foam, topped with specialty espresso

Café au Lait

$3.50+

Brazilian blend house brew coffee with steamed milk

Café Latte

$4.25+

Specialty expresso, steamed milk, topped with milk foam

Café Macchiato (Traditonal)

$2.00

Café Mocha

$4.75+

Mocha sauce, specialty espresso and steamed milk

Café White Mocha

$4.75+

White mocha sauce, specialty espresso and steamed milk

Cappucino

$3.50

Specialty espresso, milk foam, and steamed milk

Cortado

$3.00

Equal parts specialty espresso and steamed milk

Espresso Dopio

$1.50

Double shot of espresso

Espresso Single

$0.60

Flat White

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate (Seasonal)

$4.50+Out of stock

House Blend Brew Coffee

$2.50+

Brazilian blend house brew coffee

House Cold Brew

$4.00+

House cold brew blend

House Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

House cold brew blend infused with nitrogen gas and poured on tap

Pour Over

$3.50

Red Eye

$3.10+

Shaken Espresso (iced only)

$3.85

Apple Cider

$5.25

Seasonal

Lemonade

$3.50

Berry Min-Tea

$5.00+

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Lovely Lav

$5.00+

Beach Brew

$5.00+

Bee-Loved

$5.00

Smoothies

Acai

$6.00

Mixed berry blend, apple, banana, acai

Acai Bowl

$9.00

Acai smoothie blend topped with swiss granola, fresh coconut, fruit of the day

Blended Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

House cold brew blend, flavor of your choosing, vanilla ice cream blended and topped with whipped cream

Mixed Berry

$6.00Out of stock

Mixed berry blend, apple, banana

Mixed Green

$5.50Out of stock

Mango, banana, pineapple, fresh spinach

Pineapple Mango

$5.50

Mango, banana, pineapple

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Tea and Tea Lattes

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai tea spice with steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Matcha tea with steamed milk

London Fog

$4.75+

Earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Steamer

$3.50

Bottled Water, Soda, Juice, Milk

Apple Cider

$3.75Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Water Sparkling

$2.25Out of stock

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda

$1.50

Pastries

Alfajores - Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

Alfajores - Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.50

Biscotti

$2.25

Brownie

$4.50

Cake - Brazilian Carrot Cupcake

$5.50Out of stock

Cake - Caramel Vanilla Crunch

$5.75

Cake - Coffee Crumb

$5.50

Cheesecake

$3.75

Cookie - 2 pack Chocolate Chip

$4.75Out of stock

Cookie - 2 pack Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$4.75

Cookie - 2 pack peanut butter

$4.75Out of stock

Cookie - 2 pack Sugar

$4.75Out of stock

COOKIE - SEASONAL ICED SINGLE

$4.00

Croissant - almond

$4.25

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.50

Croissant Cheese

$4.50

Danish - Cheese

$5.00

Danish - Cherry

$5.00

Danish - Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Danish - Lemon Creme

$5.00

Danish - Maple Pecan

$5.00

Danish - Raspberry

$5.00

Danish - Strawberry Cheese

$5.00

Iced Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.75

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.75

Muffin - Blueberry

$4.50

Muffin - Cheese

$3.75

Muffin - Choc Chip

$4.50

Muffin - Chocolate

$3.75

Pumpkin pound cake

$3.00

Raspberry Tart

$5.00

Seasonal Scone

$4.75

Butter croissant

$4.00

Sandwiches

Breakfast - Egg and Cheddar

$6.00

Breakfast - Bacon Egg and Gouda Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Breakfast - Ham Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$6.00

Breakfast - Sausage Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$6.00

Curry Chicken Salad

$12.00

House-made curry chicken salad made with shredded rotisserie chicken, shaved almonds, sliced grapes, curry powder, tumeric and mayonnaise served with fresh romaine and tomato on a toasted croissant.

Egg Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Garden Turkey

$10.00Out of stock

Oven roasted turkey breast, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh cucumber, tomato, spinach and house-made ranch on a toasted honey-butter kaiser bun.

Mixtro Quente Panini

$11.00

Honey ham, mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato panini pressed on a ciabatta bun.

Tomato Gouda Panini

$10.75

Fresh tomato, red onion and mild gouda panini pressed on a ciabatta bun.

Side Chips

$1.50

Turkey Gouda

$11.00

Bauru

$12.00

Salads

Blue Raven

$10.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sliced hardboiled egg, topped with shaved almonds and blue cheese crumbles and served with our house-made brazilian salsa vinaigrette and olive oil.

Classic Caesar

$9.50

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, house-made garlic rosemary croutons tossed with our house-made caesar salad dressing and topped with shaved parmesan and asiago cheeses.

Curitiba House

$9.50

Flatbreads

Chicken Cleopita

$6.50+Out of stock

Flatbread fresh baked with a base of basil pesto, chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and cherry tomato with a balsalmic glaze. Served with a side of garlic olive oil for dipping.

Veggie Cleopita

$6.50+Out of stock

Flatbread fresh baked with a base of house-made Brazilian salsa, baby spinach, black olive and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of garlic olive oil for dipping.

Brazilian Small Bites

Empadao - Chicken

$7.25Out of stock

The Brazilian chicken pot pie - shredded chicken, cheeses and mixed vegtables mixed with garlic spices and a flakey, buttery crust.

Empadao - Spinach

$7.25Out of stock

Empanada - Beef

$6.25Out of stock

Empanada - Chicken

$6.25Out of stock

Empanada - Spinach

$6.25Out of stock

Pao De Queijo

$6.00Out of stock

Brazilian cheese bread - tapioca flour dough mixed with parmesan and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection. - Serving of 5

Snacks

Banana

$0.75Out of stock

Blood Orange

$1.00Out of stock

Navel Orange

$0.95Out of stock

Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

Brazilian Mojito

$12.25

Caipirinha

$11.75

Caipirinha Morango

$12.25

Cinnamon Bourbon Cider

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$10.75

Classic Martini

$12.00

Curitiba Cosmo

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Gin and Tonic

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

New York Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Nitro Cold Fashioned

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rosemary Habanero Margarita

$13.00

Rum and Coke

$6.50

SPECIAL - BITTER AND SWEET

$10.25

SPECIAL - THE DEAD MAN

$10.50

SPECIAL - THE RED RIGHT HAND

$8.75

Traditional White Russian

$11.00

Vodka Soda

$6.50

Vodka Tonic

$6.50

Beer

Legend Brown Ale

$7.25

Heavy Seas Tropicanon

$7.75

6 Bears and a Goat MAE WEST BLONDE

$7.75

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.95

Modelo

$5.25Out of stock

Corona Extra

$4.25

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.25

Deschutes

$6.50

Corona Premier

$5.25

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$5.50

Guiness Dry Stout

$5.99

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Wine

Consensus Pinot Noir Touriga Nacional

$10.00+

Los Morros Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Mesta Garnacha

$8.00+

Borges Perola

$7.00+

El Jefe Grande Tempranillo

$10.00+

Adega de Pegoes Setubal White

$7.00+

Don Manuel Villafane Charonnay

$8.00+

Sauvete Sauvignon Blanc

$10.50+

Confidencial Reserva Rose

$8.00+

Gatao Sparkling Dry

$8.00+

La Jara Sparkling Rose

$9.25+

Carta Vieja - Cabernet Sauvignon RED

$15.00

Carta Vieja - Merlot RED

$15.00

Stonewood - Pinot Noir RED

$15.00

Casas Patronales - Sauvignon Blanc WHITE

$16.00

Aves Del Sur - Chardonnay WHITE

$15.00

Santola - Vihno Verde WHITE

$16.00

Villa San Martino - Pinot Grigio WHITE

$18.00

Liquor

Bowman's

$4.00+

Tito's

$5.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Gordon's

$6.00+

Plymouth

$11.00+

Bowman's

$4.00+

Bacardi

$4.00+

Cachaca 51

$4.00+

Kracken

$4.00+

Meyers Dark

$6.00+

Papa's Pilar Blonde

$7.00+

Papa's Pilar Dark

$11.00+

Montezuma

$4.00+

Benchmark

$4.00+

Bullit Rye

$7.00+

Canadian Mist

$4.00+

Clyde May's Rye

$6.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+Out of stock

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Clyde May's

$10.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00+

Korbel

$4.00+

Saint Brendan's Irish Cream

$4.00+

House Kaluha

$6.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

919 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

