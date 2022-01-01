Curitiba Art Cafe 919 Caroline St
61 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
919 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Capital Ale House - Fredericksburg
4.0 • 2,114
917 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg