Agave Bar & Grill 101 William St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Mexican American family with a history in local restaurant business. We are excited to introduce our new cuisine of Mexican flare to the downtown community and enhance the already booming restaurant scene! We hope to build a loyal customer base by offering your Mexican favorites such as handcrafted margaritas, fresh guacamole, and perfectly seasoned tacos, as well as new recipes unique to our name only!
101 William St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
