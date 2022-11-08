Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agave Bar & Grill 101 William St

review star

No reviews yet

101 William St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos de Asado
Kids Quesadilla
Quesadilla Asada

Appetizers

Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Grilled meat mixed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and topped with quest dip.

Fajita Fries

$13.50

Grilled meat placed over French fries, topped with queso dip.

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$9.00

Four fresh jalapeños wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheese and served with a chipotle salsa.

Queso Flamiado

$8.00

A blend of cheeses with grilled meat and onions.

Original Queso

$6.00

Guacamole Fresco

$10.00

Fresh avocado mixed with salt, lime juice, onions, tomato and cilantro. Add jalapeños for a kick!

Soup & Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled meat, refried beans, queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.

Ensalada Fresca

$9.00

Mixed greens, roasted corn, pico de Gallo, tomatoes, avocado, fried tortilla strips, queso fresco and your choice of grilled meat.

Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Homemade chicken broth with chicken, avocado, vegetables, fried tortilla strips and queso fresco.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Banderas

$12.00

1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese enchilada topped with queso dip, salsa verde, and red enchilada salsa, served with Spanish rice.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.50

3 chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.00

1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean, and 1 cheese enchilada topped with enchilada salsa, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.50

3 chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano salsa, served with white rice, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of sour cream.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.50

2 chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano, served with fresh onion, Spanish rice and refried beans.

Burritos

Chimichangas

$12.00

2 fried flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, topped with queso dip, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans.

Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled meat, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, and served with refried beans.

Burrito California

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

Burrito Tapatio

$15.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, and pork, rice and beans, and served over onions and bell peppers, topped with queso dip, salsa suiza and salsa roja.

Burrito Loco

$15.00

Large flour tortilla filled with black beans, potatoes, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and topped with queso dip.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Texana

$17.50

Flat flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla Asada

$13.50

Flat flour tortilla filled with either grilled chicken or steak and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Seafood

Pescado Loco

$17.50

Marinated grilled tilapia served with white rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, lime, tomatillo salsa and tortillas.

Camarones Diablos

$18.00

Grilled shrimp in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Ceviche

$14.00

Cold shrimp mixed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes and avocado marinated in lime juice.

Coctel de Camaron

$15.50

Mexican shrimp cocktail with avocado, tomatoes, cilantro and onions.

Special del Mar

$19.00

Grilled lightly seasoned tilapia and shrimp. Served with Spring mix, white rice, tomato, and lime.

Camarones Veracruz

$17.50

Grilled shrimp mixed with bell peppers in a chipotle pepper sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, lime and white rice.

Tacos

Tacos de Asado

$15.50

3 tacos with either steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or grilled veggies. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

3 tacos with pork, grilled onion and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.

Tacos de Camaron

$16.50

3 tacos with grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese, and avocado. Served with white rice.

Tacos de Pescado

$16.50

3 tacos with grilled tilapia. Served with lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese, and avocado. Served with white rice.

Agave Specials

Fajitas Asadas

$17.00

Grilled meat mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

La Parillada Mexicana

$17.50

Steak, chicken and chorizo mixed with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice and tortillas.

Piña Loca

$22.50

Grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo mixed in a pineapple boat with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with queso dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak a la Tampiqueña

$18.00

Grilled T-bone steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, onions, lime and 3 tortillas.

Carlos' Special

$15.00

Grilled T-bone steak served with a side of French fries.

Carne Asada

$18.00

Grilled strip steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, onions, lime and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$17.00

Marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, lime, tomatillo salsa and tortillas.

Arroz Con...

$14.00

Grilled chicken mixed with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and rice topped with queso dip. Served with tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with queso dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Las Carnitas

$17.00

Cubes of tender pork served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, lime and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$14.50

Shredded pork in salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Molcajete

$21.00

Large lava rock bowl filled with grilled chicken, steak and chorizo mixed with jalapeños, onions, cheese and salsa served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.00

Four tightly wrapped fried corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa roja.

Camarones Agave

$20.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with garlic. Served with Spring mix, avocado, tomato, onion, lime, cucumber and white rice cooked to perfection with white wine.

Combo

Combo al Gusto

$13.00

2 items of your choice served with rice & beans or French fries.

Kids

Pollo con Papas

$8.00

Grilled chicken with French fries.

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Comes with cheese, lettuce and tomato inside and served with French fries on the side.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Flat flour tortilla filled with cheese inside and served with a side of rice and beans.

Mini Taco Salad

$5.50

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat or veggies, refried beans and cheese.

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Fried dough sticks coated in cinnamon sugar. Topped with chocolate syrup

Xango

$7.50

Fried flour tortilla with cheesecake filling and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Fried Ice-cream

$6.50

Vanilla ice-cream rolled in sugary corn flakes and placed on top a fried flour tortilla coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry

Flan

$5.00

Caramel Glazed Custard

Brunch

Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Strip steak with two eggs any style. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with Spanish rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Two over-easy eggs topped with tomatillo salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Burrito Desayuno

$10.50

Flour tortilla filled with eggs, chorizo, rice, beans, pico and fresh jalapeño.

Sides

Spanish rice

$3.00

White rice

$3.00

Refried beans

$3.50

Black beans

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Salsa

$1.50

Chips togo

$1.50

Pico de gallo

$1.25

Sour cream

$1.25

Order of Tortillas

$1.50

3 tortillas

Guac

$2.75

Grilled Veggies

$2.50

Onions, bell peppers, and tomato

Cilantro

$0.75

N/A Drinks

Soda

$2.95

Agua Fresca

$3.25

Tea

$2.95

Juice/Milk

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$9.50+

Bacardi Superior

$9.50+

Malibu

$9.50+

Rumhaven

$9.50+

Captain Morgan

$9.50+

Castillo

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Mexican American family with a history in local restaurant business. We are excited to introduce our new cuisine of Mexican flare to the downtown community and enhance the already booming restaurant scene! We hope to build a loyal customer base by offering your Mexican favorites such as handcrafted margaritas, fresh guacamole, and perfectly seasoned tacos, as well as new recipes unique to our name only!

Location

101 William St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

