Juneau cafés you'll love

More about Sacred Grounds Cafe
Sacred Grounds Cafe
320 W Willoughby Ave, Juneau
|Popular items
|Not So Basic Burger
|$12.00
100% Certified USDA Beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce. Comes with a side of fries, and bacon is available as an addition.
|Turkey Melt
|$12.00
Gourmet gouda cheese melted on a hot smoked turkey breast on sourdough bread with caramelized onions and pesto.
|French Dip steak sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled sirloin steak with onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese on French baguette.Comes with au jus and French fries. $16
Sacred Grounds Cafe
3260 Hospital Drive, Juneau
|Popular items
|Mocha
|Creme Brulee Latte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00