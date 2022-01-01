Juneau cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Juneau

Sacred Grounds Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sacred Grounds Cafe

320 W Willoughby Ave, Juneau

Avg 4.4 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Not So Basic Burger$12.00
100% Certified USDA Beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce. Comes with a side of fries, and bacon is available as an addition.
Turkey Melt$12.00
Gourmet gouda cheese melted on a hot smoked turkey breast on sourdough bread with caramelized onions and pesto.
French Dip steak sandwich$15.00
Grilled sirloin steak with onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese on French baguette.Comes with au jus and French fries. $16
More about Sacred Grounds Cafe
Sacred Grounds Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sacred Grounds Cafe

3260 Hospital Drive, Juneau

Avg 4.4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha
Creme Brulee Latte
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Sacred Grounds Cafe
Sacred Grounds Cafe - Sealaska Plaza image

 

Sacred Grounds Cafe - Sealaska Plaza

320 W. Willoughby Ave., Suite 300, Juneau

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sacred Grounds Cafe - Sealaska Plaza
