Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant

Come on out to downtown Burbank and EAT, DRINK & LAUGH in our 1920’s themed comedy club and restaurant. Seven nights a week, we routinely feature the biggest names in comedy (past headliners have included Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Adam DeVine, Maria Bamford, Christopher Titus, Iliza, Kevin Hart, Rob Schneider, and many, many, more)! We have a full menu – everything from Steak and Salmon dishes to Wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and wings, as well as an amazing Drink Menu. Planning a big Party or event? We have two beautiful showrooms (200 and 50 capacity) as well as a 50-seat Bar and Patio Area. After ten years in Southern California, Flappers is Still Celebrating The Repeal of Prohibition!

